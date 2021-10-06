Lesley Poole Named FP Canada™ Fellow

TORONTO, Oct. 6, 2021 /CNW/ - FP Canada™ has awarded Lesley Poole, CFP ®, the FP Canada Fellow distinction.

Created in 2011, FP Canada Fellow recognizes individuals who have made a significant contribution to furthering FP Canada's mandate to advance professional financial planning in Canada. The FP Canada Fellow is a prestigious lifelong distinction and the criteria for awarding the Fellow distinction are very high. As such, FP Canada may not award the FP Canada Fellow distinction every year.

"We are delighted to recognize Lesley for her significant contributions to the financial planning profession in Canada," says Tashia Batstone, President & CEO of FP Canada. "We applaud Lesley for her leadership and her passion to advancing the financial planning profession, and her significant contributions to FP Canada."

Ms. Poole is a Certified Financial Planner ® professional and currently serves as the Chair of the FP Canada Standards Council™ Standards Panel. Ms. Poole is the President of Next Chapter, where she uses her experience in Financial Planning and as a Certified Professional Coach, to empower people who are embarking on a new chapter in their lives. In a career that spans over four decades, Ms. Poole has worked as a financial planner and has also managed teams of financial planners for CIBC and HSBC. Ms. Poole has been a volunteer with FP Canada since 2014 with roles including support for exam development and administration; activities as a member and Chair of the Standards Panel; and support of the FP Canada Institute™.

Some of Ms. Poole's contributions include:

Inputs to the development of Financial Planning Body of Knowledge in 2015, which describes the knowledge expected from CFP professionals and QAFP™ professionals.

in 2015, which describes the knowledge expected from CFP professionals and QAFP™ professionals. Supporting the publication of the second edition of the Canadian Financial Planning Definitions, Standards and Competencies , jointly with Institut québécois de planification financière (IQPF).

, jointly with Institut québécois de planification financière (IQPF). Maintaining the FP Canada Standards Council Standards of Professional Responsibility .

. Oversight as the Chair of the Standards Panel of the annual publication of the Projection Assumption Guidelines , designed to help financial planners build and implement long-term financial plans on assumptions that are objective and unbiased.

Ms. Poole was also actively involved in the development of FP Canada Institute's Professional Education Program and contributed to the development of the content and assessment approach for the Advanced Certificate in 3H Financial Planning™, a continuous professional development program which helps certified financial planners with practical and actionable learnings they can implement at all stages of the financial planning process. On a community level, Ms. Poole has developed and delivered financial planning presentations at high schools in Toronto, speaking to students and teachers on the importance of savings.

About FP Canada

A national professional body working in the public interest, FP Canada is dedicated to championing better financial wellness for all Canadians by leading the advancement of professional financial planning in Canada. FP Canada is the leading certification and enforcement body for professional financial planners in Canada. There are about 17,000 Certified Financial Planner ® professionals and about 1,900 Qualified Associate Financial Planner™ professionals, who meet FP Canada's rigorous professional and ethical standards. Learn more at FPCanada.ca.

SOURCE FP Canada