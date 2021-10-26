Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak / Women Of The Métis Nation Congratulates New Cabinet Ministers And Thanks Former Ministers For Their Collaboration

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 26, 2021 /CNW/ - Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak (LFMO) / Women of the Métis Nation congratulates the federal government on its new Cabinet, announced this morning at Rideau Hall.

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 26, 2021 /CNW/ - Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak (LFMO) / Women of the Métis Nation congratulates the federal government on its new Cabinet, announced this morning at Rideau Hall. Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak looks forward to continue working with Minister Marc Miller, now Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, along with newly appointed Indigenous Services Minister, Patty Hajdu, also Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario. In addition, LFMO would like to congratulate Minister Marci Ien on her new Cabinet appointment as Minister for Women, Gender Equality and Youth.

LFMO thanks Minister Carolyn Bennett, now Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health, for her years of collaboration and support while Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs, and specifically, for her acknowledgment of the need for distinctions-based, feminist engagement with First Nations, Inuit, and Métis women's organizations on key files, including Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people. Similarly, LFMO acknowledges, with deep appreciation, the unfailing support of former Minister of Women and Gender Equality, Honorable Maryam Monsef.

LFMO looks forward to working with Ministers Miller, Hajdu, and Ien, along with all members of the federal government's new Cabinet, on this critical path to making Canada a truly "just society". As stated by President Melanie Omeniho of Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak,

"This is an opportunity to keep working with strong Ministers on the Reconciliation Agenda, and we expect good things to happen coming out of these new Cabinet appointments. The time is now to keep building on the successes achieved by former Cabinet Ministers, and to continue supporting distinctions-based, priorities expressed by Métis women, youth, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people."

Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak (LFMO) speaks as the national and international voice for the Women of the Métis Nation across the Métis Motherland, spanning Ontario westward to British Columbia. It aims to consult, promote and represent the personal, spiritual, social, cultural, political and economic interests and aspirations of the Women of the Métis Nation, and their Indigenous allies.

SOURCE Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak