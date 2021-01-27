Leopard Imaging And Microsoft Collaborate To Develop Time-of-Flight (ToF) Cameras

FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leopard Imaging Inc. (Leopard Imaging), a global leader in high-definition embedded camera design and manufacturing, is announcing its collaboration with Microsoft's Azure Depth Platform program, aimed at democratizing cloud-connected 3D vision. In this collaboration, Leopard Imaging is developing 3D industrial cameras, which can securely connect with Azure Intelligent Edge and Intelligent Cloud platforms for a broad set of technologies and industry solutions.

A ToF camera measures how long it takes for light to bounce off an object. Using this principle, the camera calculates the distance to all objects in a scene. This point cloud data is used to compute and create a three-dimensional (3D) map of the object space. Thus, ToF cameras are also referred to as "depth cameras." Unlike stereo 3D methods, no image contrast is necessary, and ToF systems exhibit excellent mechanical robustness.

Leopard Imaging has a wide range of technological applications and a strong track record of developing 3D ToF cameras. The company launched various high-definition embedded cameras with IoT solutions and edge device support. Its products have helped customers reduce operating costs significantly—increasing precision and improving reliability.

Microsoft has extensive experience and expertise in 3D ToF measurements. Currently, its intelligent depth technology is being offered as part of the HoloLens Mixed Reality device and the Azure Kinect Development Kit.

"Leopard Imaging is adopting Microsoft's ToF because of its clear advantages over competing technologies—providing high quality data with low artifacts, higher accuracy, lower jitter, and low power. By powering 3D camera solutions with Microsoft ToF, we want to stay competitive and continue to lead in this space. This collaboration will accelerate our growth and provide powerful solutions for our valued customers," says Bill Pu, President and Co-Founder of Leopard Imaging.

"Microsoft's collaboration with Leopard Imaging, as part of the Azure Depth Platform program, will light up 3D applications in new industrial scenarios and foster cloud connected innovation," said Cyrus Bamji, Partner Hardware Architect at Microsoft.

Leopard Imaging will leverage Microsoft's ToF technology with solutions in retail, physical security, healthcare, drones, IoT, robotics, and automotive industries—reinventing camera-imaging experiences for customers around the world.

For more information, please visit: https://www.leopardimaging.com/tof-cameras/

About Leopard Imaging Inc.

Leopard Imaging is a global leader that provides high definition (HD) embedded cameras and AI-based camera solutions—focusing on core technologies that improve image processing in autonomous vehicles, drones, IoT, robotics, and healthcare devices. As a Preferred NVIDIA Partner and a member of the AWS Partner Network, Leopard Imaging also works closely with Intel, Xilinx, Qualcomm, Sony, ON Semiconductor, OmniVision, and e2v sensor companies in producing advanced camera solutions for global customers. With Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Original Design Manufacturer (ODM) services, Leopard Imaging provides camera solutions for Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Facebook, Zoox, Cruise, Boston Dynamics, and other established organizations.

For more information on Leopard Imaging, please visit https://www.leopardimaging.com .

Press Contact: Cathy Zhao, marketing@leopardimaging.com, +1 408-263-0988

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leopard-imaging-and-microsoft-collaborate-to-develop-time-of-flight-tof-cameras-301216505.html

SOURCE Leopard Imaging Inc.