Welbilt, Inc. (NYSE:WBT), announced today that Leonard Lam has been promoted to the role of Senior Vice President and Managing Director for its Asia Pacific ("APAC") region, effective immediately.

Welbilt, Inc. (WBT) - Get Report, announced today that Leonard Lam has been promoted to the role of Senior Vice President and Managing Director for its Asia Pacific ("APAC") region, effective immediately. Lam joined Welbilt in 2007 with the acquisition of Fabristeel and was named Vice President of Finance, APAC in 2009. Subsequently, he was named Vice President of Marketing, APAC in 2017, where he revamped our marketing strategy and introduced new customer-focused events like the 'Season' conferences, Welbilt TV and the promotion of our solutions-based 'Complete, FIT, Connected' strategy that differentiates Welbilt from its competitors. In early 2020, he took on the added responsibility of overseeing APAC's manufacturing operations. Lam holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from the University of Manchester and is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales. He also attained NAFEM's Certified Foodservice Professional qualification.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210302005350/en/

Leonard Lam, SVP and MD - APAC, Welbilt (Photo: Business Wire)

"Leonard brings a well-rounded background to his new role," said Phil Dei Dolori, Global Vice President and Managing Director, EMEA and APAC. "His experience in driving improvements in APAC's marketing, operations and finance functions make him well-suited to assume leadership for the APAC region and to work directly with customers to help them and us achieve profitable growth."

"I am humbled to take on this new responsibility leading the very capable APAC team. I am very excited about the region's opportunities as it is poised to grow strongly in the coming years," said Leonard Lam.

About Welbilt, Inc.

Welbilt, Inc. provides the world's top chefs, premier chain operators and growing independents with industry-leading equipment and solutions. Our innovative products and solutions are powered by our deep knowledge, operator insights, and culinary expertise. Our portfolio of award-winning product brands includes Cleveland™, Convotherm ®, Crem ®, Delfield ®, Frymaster ®, Garland ®, Kolpak ®, Lincoln ®, Manitowoc ® Ice, Merco ®, Merrychef ® and Multiplex ®. These product brands are supported by three service brands: KitchenCare ®, our aftermarket parts and service brand, FitKitchen ®, our fully-integrated kitchen systems brand, and KitchenConnect ®, our cloud-based digital platform brand. Headquartered in the Tampa Bay region of Florida and operating 19 manufacturing facilities throughout the Americas, Europe and Asia, we sell through a global network of over 5,000 distributors, dealers, buying groups and manufacturers' representatives in over 100 countries. We have approximately 4,400 employees and generated sales of $1.2 billion in 2020. For more information, visit www.welbilt.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210302005350/en/