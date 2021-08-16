LeoGroup, The Capital Company And BFT Financial Group Complete Merger To Form $4.3 Billion Global Wealth Advisor

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Three leading independent wealth advisory firms, LeoGroup, The Capital Company and BFT Financial Group, today announced the completion of a merger to serve the rapidly evolving needs of the global wealth sector. The newly merged company, Leo Wealth, provides seamless international wealth solutions which integrate portfolio and asset management with international tax and estate planning.

Leo Wealth unites three dynamic and influential players from New York, Hong Kong and Dallas Fort Worth who together serve some of the world's most discerning global citizens, providing expert, personal advice on their wealth portfolios. The rising number of high-net-worth individuals in North America and Asia-Pacific, which combined account for two-thirds of the world's high-net-worth population 1, is fueling the trend for more personalized and all-inclusive wealth and tax capabilities, with demand currently unmet by the existing industry. This merger seeks to capitalize on this trend by providing unique and comprehensive solutions in both investment and tax and estate planning.

The merged entity oversees and manages US$4.3 billion of assets and operates with offices in New York, New Jersey, Hong Kong and Texas. This geographic coverage allows it to serve clients in major investment markets from North America to Asia-Pacific and beyond with comprehensive global investment strategies and the ability to capture thematic investment opportunities. Leo Wealth is licensed by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in the United States and by the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) in Hong Kong.

Matthew Allain, Chief Executive Officer, Leo Wealth, New York"Our expanded geographic and international coverage are a perfect match for clients migrating across the US and for international clients, including overseas US and global citizens. Being licensed in the US and Hong Kong is our advantage. We offer our expertise and personalized service to clients across multiple jurisdictions, leveraging technology to actively bridge the gap where traditional services end and the digital experience begins."

Jessica Cutrera, President, Leo Wealth, Hong Kong"The pandemic and other geopolitical risks have created new challenges for global citizens looking for wealth creation and protection across international borders. The increasingly global flow of wealth and the complex investment and legal landscape have generated new demand and give rise to a new generation of global citizens and internationally minded investors. At Leo Wealth, we understand their aspirations and can help clients capture these opportunities via personalized advice, international coverage, and a broader range of solutions - beyond what traditional private banks could offer."

Eric Katz, Chief Strategy Officer, Leo Wealth, New Jersey"With this merger, we are unlocking the value that our respective legacy companies have built independently over the past several years and combining in such a way that will allow clients and prospective clients to access a deep bench of world-class experts. Our combined entity brings international wealth solutions which integrate portfolio and asset management with international tax and estate planning all under one roof. Also, unique to our industry is the fact that clients need not avail themselves of all of our service offerings but may instead select only the services most relevant to their specific needs and goals. This merger has been developed with the goal of offering the most client-centric experience possible, delivering expanded support to our existing clients and new prospects as we work together in planning for their future."

Stephen Tally, Chief Operating Officer, Leo Wealth, Dallas Fort Worth"We have dedicated our entire career to our client's financial well-being, advancing our knowledge, working to understand a lifetime of needs and issues, sourcing the best products and technology, and constantly reshaping our offering to meet new challenges. By merging BFT Financial Group, The Capital Company and LeoGroup, we take this principle to the next level by adding highly skilled people from unique teams around the world. Now, we can quite literally help and advise our clients wherever life may take them geographically and however vast their wealth may become."

About Leo WealthLeo Wealth is a leading independent global wealth advisor, formed by the merger of three powerhouse firms: The Capital Company, LeoGroup and BFT Financial Group.

With offices in Hong Kong, New York, New Jersey and Dallas Fort Worth, our wealth professionals provide comprehensive expertise and personal guidance to support both private clients and companies. We support global citizens through their journey to achieve wealth creation and protection across borders. Our bespoke offerings include holistic wealth management, global tax planning, cross border estate planning, alternative investments and global portfolio strategies.

We are 100% independent, owned and operated by a diverse group of equity partners who came together over shared values of providing trusted advice, international expertise, and personal commitment to do better for clients. We believe our independence is one of our strongest assets, and our people are what make us special. Every day we commit our energy, expertise, and initiative to the preservation of wealth, the growth of capital and the creation of value. We work together on a foundation of trust, transparency, and accountability.

