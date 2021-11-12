Lensrentals Announces Two Purchase Programs; Keeper And Keeper Test Drive For Customers To Purchase Used Photo And Video Equipment

Photo and Video Items Now Available for Purchase via 'Buy' Button on Product Pages + Keeper Test Drive Gives Back Up To 7 Days of Rental Fees to Customers Who Rent Gear to Try and Then Buy It

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lensrentals, the leading and largest online photo, video and lighting equipment rental company, announces the launch of two purchase programs; Keeper and Keeper Test-Drive, to enable the purchase of used equipment. Both programs are accessible via the Keeper page or the product page of equipment on Lensrentals.com

The Keeper program allows customers to purchase pre-owned inventory that has been refurbished, tested, graded and priced by the sales team. All Lensrentals pages now have the option to show products that are currently for sale through our Keeper program. By clicking on the Buy button at the top right of the product page, the view will show equipment available for purchase with stock, pricing and corresponding product quality information. Items are tested and rated for cosmetics, performance, and glass quality so you know exactly what you're getting.

The layout of available products will look very similar to the current rental process at Lensrentals and LensProToGo, with detailed product information, a list of items that ship with the product, stick images, links to technical data and manuals, technical specifications, and an in-house summary of the technology.

Keeper Test Drive enables users to rent equipment per the usual Lensrentals rental process, and keep the gear if they like it by contacting the Lensrentals team. Customers are offered a unique price for each item, that's derived from the age and condition of the equipment they rented, with up to seven days of rental fees deducted from the overall price.

"We've maintained the highest reliability of video and photo gear, with the lowest equipment failure rate in the industry, by making our techs work incredibly hard to inspect, clean and repair equipment before and after each rental, and that now extends to purchases from Lensrentals through the Keeper programs," said Drew Cicala, vice president and co-owner Lensrentals. "Consumers want peace-of-mind that the used gear they're buying has been well maintained and suits their purpose. And this is exactly what Lensrentals Keeper Test Drive was built for. Customers can rent gear, try it and if they like it - keep it and we'll remove the cost of up to a seven day rental from the final sale price. With that Test Drive purchase users know the gear is what they need and has received Lensrentals high-quality of product care."

Currently customers are able to purchase used equipment from LensAuthority, a sister company to Lensrentals and this change brings everything under one brand, making it easier to service customers and logistically provide the same high levels of customer service we're known for at Lensrentals. LensAuthority will eventually be wound down with the site transitioning to Lensrentals Keeper.

Lensrentals carries camera bodies and lenses in every format, from every manufacturer, and all the audio, lighting, drones, and support accessories for creatives in every conceivable film, movie, commercial advertising, documentary, animation, and every kind of photography need. Every piece of gear in the Lensrentals and LensProToGo inventory is cleaned and inspected optically and physically to guarantee orders arrive on-time with compatible, working equipment.

About LensrentalsFounded in 2006 and headquartered in Memphis, TN with additional facilities in Tennessee and Massachusetts, Lensrentals provides photography, video, lighting gear and drones, amongst more than 100,000 equipment items, for lease from the largest inventory of equipment in the United States. The company ships to customers throughout the 50 states with pickup and return services available to local customers. Lensrentals provides services to hundreds of thousands of photographers annually, maintaining the values of its founder; share the best available equipment, at its optimum quality and educate its users to make sure they can achieve their goals as a professional, amateur and video or photography enthusiast. The company maintains the highest quality of available equipment with the lowest equipment failure rate in the industry.

