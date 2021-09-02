LENSAR To Present At The H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

LENSAR, Inc. (Nasdaq: LNSR) ("LENSAR" or "the Company"), a global medical technology company focused on advanced femtosecond laser surgical solutions for the treatment of cataracts, today announced that Nick Curtis, Chief Executive Officer will present at...

LENSAR, Inc. (Nasdaq: LNSR) ("LENSAR" or "the Company"), a global medical technology company focused on advanced femtosecond laser surgical solutions for the treatment of cataracts, today announced that Nick Curtis, Chief Executive Officer will present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference.

Mr. Curtis' presentation will be available on-demand beginning at 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Monday, September 13, 2021 and can be accessed through the Investors section of the Company's website at https://ir.lensar.com. The webcast will be available for one month after the presentation has been posted.

About LENSAR

LENSAR is a commercial-stage medical device company focused on designing, developing and marketing an advanced femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. Its LENSAR Laser System incorporates a range of proprietary technologies designed to assist the surgeon in obtaining better visual outcomes, efficiency and reproducibility by providing advanced imaging, simplified procedure planning, efficient design and precision.

