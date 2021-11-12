LENSAR Announces Poster Presentations At The American Academy Of Ophthalmology

LENSAR, Inc. (Nasdaq: LNSR) ("LENSAR" or "the Company"), a global medical technology company focused on advanced femtosecond laser surgical solutions for the treatment of cataracts, today announced that two posters have been accepted for virtual...

LENSAR, Inc. (Nasdaq: LNSR) ("LENSAR" or "the Company"), a global medical technology company focused on advanced femtosecond laser surgical solutions for the treatment of cataracts, today announced that two posters have been accepted for virtual presentation at the Annual Meeting of the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) being held November 12-15, 2021.

The titled presentations will be available on the AAO meeting portal starting on November 12, 2021:

Femtosecond Laser Image Guided Corneal Arcuate Incisions for Managing Mild Keratometric Astigmatism in Cataract Surgery, by Denise Visco, M.D.

Toric IOL alignment with femtosecond laser capsular marks confirmed by intraoperative aberrometry, by Dee Stephenson, M.D.

About LENSAR

LENSAR is a commercial-stage medical device company focused on designing, developing and marketing an advanced femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. Its LENSAR Laser System incorporates a range of proprietary technologies designed to assist the surgeon in obtaining better visual outcomes, efficiency and reproducibility by providing advanced imaging, simplified procedure planning, efficient design and precision.

