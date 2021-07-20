Lenovo's Back To School Sale Helps Students And Educators Stay Connected

During Lenovo's Back to School Sale, customers can shop for the top technology products at low prices.

During Lenovo's Back to School Sale, customers can shop for the top technology products at low prices. Students and educators need the best equipment as they return to school. Beginning on July 19 and running until August 22, Lenovo is offering doorbuster deals, and huge discounts on laptops, gaming PCs, tablets, monitors, and accessories at lenovo.com.

The sale will feature MyLenovo Rewards member deals, deep discounts on nearly all ThinkPad products, and laptops starting at $239. Lenovo also partnered with ID.me to offer students and teachers the opportunity to save an extra 10% off sitewide from July 19 through August 22 to help everyone gear up for learning this year.*

Check lenovo.com each week of the sale to save big on Lenovo's best-selling products. Below are a selection of the many deals and promotions included in this year's Back to School sale**:

July 19-25 Save up to 55% on PCs and up to 75% on select tablets, monitors, and accessories

July 26-August 1 Early access to doorbuster deals on select PCs and accessories MyLenovo Rewards members are eligible to earn 3x rewards on all non-PC items

August 2-15 Nearly all ThinkPad products on sale Doorbuster deals launching throughout the day MyLenovo Rewards members are eligible to earn 2x rewards sitewide [August 2-9]

August 16-22 Save up to 55% on PCs and up to 75% on select tablets, monitors, and accessories Select ThinkPads up to 50% off



"The pandemic emphasized the need for smart technology at home and in classrooms," said Carlo Savino, vice president of North America and Latin America eCommerce at Lenovo. "These deals help provide students, parents, and educators access to the affordable technology necessary to tackle any challenge that comes their way."

For more details on the great offers included in Lenovo's Back to School Sale, please visit https://www.lenovo.com/us/en/d/deals/doorbusters

*Exclusions apply to doorbusters, clearance products, and other select items.**Offers good while supplies last. Shop early for the best availability.

About Lenovo

Lenovo (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY) is a US$60 billion revenue Fortune Global 500 company serving customers in 180 markets around the world. Focused on a bold vision to deliver smarter technology for all, we are developing world-changing technologies that power (through devices and infrastructure) and empower (through solutions, services and software) millions of customers every day and together create a more inclusive, trustworthy and sustainable digital society for everyone, everywhere. To find out more visit www.lenovo.com and read about the latest news via our StoryHub.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210720005954/en/