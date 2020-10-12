Lenovo® Yoga® and Intel® Evo™ Announce Fan-Powered Experience With Jonas Brothers for Immersive Virtual Concert (Photo: Business Wire)

Today, Lenovo's Yoga® brand and Intel® Evo™ platform announced a partnership, For All Creators, with the Grammy-nominated and multi-platinum artists Jonas Brothers for an immersive program that enlists the creative imagination of fans and concludes with...

Today, Lenovo's Yoga® brand and Intel® Evo™ platform announced a partnership, For All Creators, with the Grammy-nominated and multi-platinum artists Jonas Brothers for an immersive program that enlists the creative imagination of fans and concludes with an interactive performance on December 3, 2020. The initiative, created with Universal Music Group & Brands (UMGB), the brands partnership division of Universal Music Group, will give Jonas Brothers fans in North America a virtual front row seat during this at-home concert that will give the audience control over the show's visuals through real-time interactions.

The concert will leverage the latest in music entertainment technology and creativity to bring this extraordinary spectacle to life. Fans can vote on the setlist via live comments during the performance, along with custom hashtags that trigger real visual effects on screen. Throughout the concert, viewers will further personalize their experience by selecting their favorite camera angles and unlocking a digital memento to share across their social media platforms.

"We always say this but we truly have the best fans and we've been looking out for opportunities to get them creatively involved," said the Jonas Brothers. "The Lenovo partnership is a way for us to work with them on a new level, as they will have direct input into an upcoming immersive experience - from helping design merchandise to curating our setlist. With artist's tours currently on hold, we are looking forward to getting back together to perform and providing a little extra happiness during the holiday season."

Prior to the virtual concert, Lenovo and Intel® Evo™ platform are calling all creators to submit custom artwork for a chance to have their designs featured on the official concert poster, limited-edition merchandise, or concert visuals. Launching on October 13, 2020 and running until November 6, 2020 all creators can submit their designs for the various visuals on a custom microsite created for the campaign - LenovoYogaCreatorsContest.com. Each fan will have the opportunity to submit up to three entries - one per creative category. The winning merchandise pieces will be available for fans to purchase for a limited time before and during the concert, with all profits donated to Feeding America, the band's preferred charity. Visit LenovoYogaCreatorsContest.com for full Official Rules and Entry Guidelines.

Inspired by the latest additions to Lenovo's top-of-the-line 2-in-1 consumer PC Yoga sub-brand, the new Lenovo Yoga 9i and 7i, verified to the Intel® Evo™ platform - For All Creators is designed to inspire creativity and unleash self-expression.

Similar to the immersive, virtual concert, the Yoga 9i is crafted for a premium entertainment experience, featuring stunning visuals enabled by Dolby Vision for ultra-vivid picture quality and spectacular sound powered by Dolby Atmos® Speaker System. And with up to 15+ hours of battery life 1, the Yoga 9i enables creators, and fans, to work from anywhere without sacrificing comfort, performance or high resolution.

"In today's mobile environment where the lines between work and play are increasingly blurred, technology is critical for maintaining efficiency and productivity, but it also inspires and heightens our creativity," said Matthew Zielinski, president of Lenovo North America. " For All Creators and Lenovo's partnership with the Jonas Brothers is a natural fit for the Yoga line. Creatives from every level, whether a globally recognized artist to an emerging designer, understand the importance of having the right technology tools to fuel their passion."

Lenovo partnered with UMGB to conceptualize a 2020 North American program inspired by Lenovo's new global campaign Yoga For All Of Us, alongside the launch of Intel Evo's platform, offering exceptional experience anywhere and driven by communal creative expression and collaboration.

"During these extraordinary times, the opportunity to strategize and partner with Lenovo has been both motivating and exciting," said LJ Gutierrez, General Manager of Brand Partnerships at UMGB. "The music industry is constantly evolving, and we are proud to create an experience with Lenovo that gives fans the opportunity to interact and connect with the Jonas Brothers."

Winning creators will be notified on November 12, 2020. A select number of creators, including those selected for winning designs, will get an opportunity to video chat with the Jonas Brothers before the experience begins for all on December 3, 2020. Designers whose concert visual concepts are selected to be used in the final event will also be gifted a Lenovo Yoga laptop autographed by the Jonas Brothers to watch the concert in style.

The Lenovo Yoga brand is available exclusively at Best Buy in the United States and at select retailers in Canada as well as on lenovo.com.

