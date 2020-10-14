Lenovo Granted Strong Investment-Grade Ratings By 'Big Three' Credit Rating Agencies

Following a thorough assessment by the world's three leading credit rating agencies, Lenovo Group (HKSE: 992) (Pink Sheets: LNVGY) has received strong inaugural investment-grade ratings.

Following a thorough assessment by the world's three leading credit rating agencies, Lenovo Group (HKSE: 992) (Pink Sheets: LNVGY) has received strong inaugural investment-grade ratings. Moody's rated Lenovo 'Baa3' with a stable outlook, Standard & Poor's assigned Lenovo 'BBB-' rating with a stable outlook, and Fitch granted the company a 'BBB-' with a positive outlook.

These ratings recognize Lenovo's market leadership, sustainable growth and outlook, coupled with robust financial fundamentals. The agencies highlight their expectation that Lenovo will continue to grow its revenue scale and scope whilst maintaining its profitability, leading position in the PC market and prudent approach to capital spending and investments.

According to Moody's, the rating reflects the company's position as a leading PC provider with a long operating history and track record of both organic and inorganic business growth, as well as the company's diverse and balanced geographic presence, along with excellent financial liquidity.

For Standard & Poor's, the rating reflects Lenovo's strong position in the PC market, good supply chain management, geographic diversity in end-demand and manufacturing, and relatively low adjusted debt leverage.

Fitch's rating reflects their expectations that Lenovo will continue to maintain its market leadership in the global PC industry with steadily improving profitability, further gains in the worldwide server market, robust software and service revenue, continued positive free cash flow generation and its commitment to use excess cash to pay down debts.

"These strong ratings reflect our track record of delivering sustainable long-term growth," said Wai-Ming Wong, Chief Financial Officer of Lenovo. "We are committed to continuing the momentum through our core businesses as well as the new services and solutions opportunities presented by our service-led intelligent transformation."

