Lenovo Enhances Deep Partnership With VMware, Introducing New Edge-to-Cloud And AI Solutions

Today, Lenovo (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY) Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) introduced new, first-to-market edge-to-cloud and AI solutions in partnership with VMware that provide massive scalability and enable business agility for VMware environments.

Today, Lenovo (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY) Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) introduced new, first-to-market edge-to-cloud and AI solutions in partnership with VMware that provide massive scalability and enable business agility for VMware environments. At VMworld 2021, Lenovo showcased how businesses of all sizes can address the demand for a more agile IT infrastructure in response to business changes. Additionally, Lenovo highlighted the continued expansion of its Lenovo TruScale TM as-a-Service hybrid cloud solutions.

New ThinkAgile VX Solution for SAP HANA and Enhanced ThinkAgile VX Integrated System

Lenovo unveils the industry's most scalable, vSAN-certified SAP HANA solution for HCI environments with its 8-Socket, ThinkAgile VX Certified Node. Running SAP applications in the cloud while keeping control of data is critical in today's hybrid cloud world. Working with SAP and VMware, Lenovo provides a massively scalable SAP HANA certified on VMware vSAN ReadyNode™ solution. Lenovo's 12 TB 8S VX solution provides management simplicity, greater scalability, and cost savings, enabling enterprise customers with large SAP HANA databases to leverage hyper-converged infrastructure for their SAP HANA platform.

Lenovo's updated ThinkAgile VX Integrated System, fully integrated with vSphere Lifecycle Manager (VLCM), provides significant TCO savings for the customer's vSAN environment. The newly enhanced ThinkAgile VX Integrated System provides operational transparency via simplified deployment to proactively monitor and manage cluster health and uptime. With zero touch automated updates and built-in intelligence for configuration setting, customers can experience 75% reduction in time to deploy vSAN. This smarter HCI solution provides greater intelligence, automation, agility and simplicity, enabling customers with more efficient hybrid cloud operations and management.

Artificial Intelligence is Transforming Enterprises

Lenovo delivers an expanded portfolio of ThinkSystem servers, designed for Analytics and AI workloads with NVIDIA AI Enterprise and VMware vSphere® 7. The optimized Lenovo ThinkSystem AI-ready servers provide best-in-class performance for AI workloads - delivering up to 20x performance improvement over previous generation systems. Customers in manufacturing, retail, finance, healthcare and other industries, can deploy with confidence and scale without compromise.

Expanding Lenovo TruScale Portfolio for VMware

Recently announced at Lenovo Tech World 2021, Lenovo TruScale Hybrid Cloud with VMware HCI is a hyperconverged infrastructure cluster solution that hosts virtualized workloads and their storage in a hybrid environment that combines the security of on-premises infrastructure with cloud services. With this turn-key hybrid-cloud solution based on Lenovo's best-in-class ThinkAgile VX Integrated System HCI platform and industry-leading VMware Cloud Foundation full stack HCI software, enterprise customers can now benefit from a managed as-a-Service hybrid cloud for running their business applications, while leveraging a consumption-based price model. With this solution, Lenovo will become a VMware Cloud Provider Partner (VCPP), offering VMware Cloud Verified solutions. With VMware SaaS solutions included in our everything-as-a-service portfolio, Lenovo provides full as-a-service and software subscription consumption models for customers transitioning from perpetual license models to consumption models, but doing so at their own pace.

To help customers implement local, hybrid, or multi-cloud solutions with optimal agility and flexibility, Lenovo is committed to delivering its everything-as-a-Service model from the device to the data center, from edge-to-cloud, while leveraging its global partner ecosystem and channel-first commitment. Extending Lenovo TruScale as-a-Service solutions, delivering Edge innovations, massively scalable SAP HANA on vSAN, Enterprise-Ready AI, and a new, game changing ThinkAgile VX appliance highlight the power of what Lenovo and VMware are doing together to help our customers transform their business for the next reality.

Learn more about these Smarter Solutions for the Next Reality at Lenovo.com.

LENOVO, TruScale, ThinkSystem and ThinkAgile are trademarks of Lenovo.

VMware, VMworld, VMware vSAN, and vSAN ReadyNode are registered trademarks or trademarks of VMware, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and other jurisdictions. NVIDIA is a trademark of NVIDIA Corporation. Inc

About Lenovo

Lenovo (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY) is a US$60 billion revenue Fortune Global 500 company serving customers in 180 markets around the world. Focused on a bold vision to deliver smarter technology for all, we are developing world-changing technologies that power (through devices and infrastructure) and empower (through solutions, services, and software) millions of customers every day and together create a more inclusive, trustworthy, and sustainable digital society for everyone, everywhere. To find out more visit https://www.lenovo.com, and read about the latest news via our StoryHub.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211020005255/en/