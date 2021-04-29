Lennox Unveils Model L At Commercial Product Showcase

DALLAS, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennox International (LII) - Get Report, a global leader in the heating, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets, officially revealed the Model L packaged rooftop line during the first-ever Lennox Commercial Product Showcase. The light commercial HVAC system features an all-new rooftop controller, the Lennox CORE Control System and Service App, which was a finalist in the 2021 AHR Expo Innovation Awards.

The Model L packaged rooftop line boasts efficiency ratings among the highest in the industry with leadership models in SEER, IEER, and EER. Featuring both gas-electric and electric-electric units, the Model L is available from 3 to 25 tons of nominal cooling capacity.

"The Model L kicks off the rooftop revolution and sets the bar for a premium light commercial product," said Elliott Zimmer, EVP, president & COO at Lennox International. "We spent years working with our customers to develop a product that could meet the complex needs of today's building owners. Industry-leading energy efficiency, comprehensive indoor air quality solutions, advanced system diagnostics, and a truly game-changing new control system help us deliver on our vision to be the most innovative commercial HVAC solutions provider in the industry."

Model L rooftop units were designed to deliver the lowest total cost of ownership through variable speed components and intelligent operation.

Packed full of innovative features, the heart of the Model L is the new Lennox CORE Control System and Service App. The CORE Service App was developed to replace the traditional user interface to provide quicker navigation for installation, network integration, and service.

Using the advanced diagnostic and sensor system, the controller can communicate superheat, sub-cool, and other system performance details without hooking up gauges to the unit's refrigeration system. This critical performance information is available through open third-party communication protocols like BACnet and LonTalk.

"The CORE Control System has helped revolutionize the way information is handled within the HVACR industry by truly embracing open integration," said Bobby DiFulgentiz, vice president of commercial product management and marketing. "The diagnostic capabilities of the Model L provide a deep understanding of unit performance and we have made all of this rich information available to any third-party building automation system through popular open protocols. This gives our customers the flexibility to choose the building controls system that works best for them."

For more information about the Model L, visit https://www.lennoxcommercial.com/l

About Lennox InternationalLennox International Inc. is a global leader in energy-efficient climate-control solutions. Dedicated to sustainability and creating comfortable and healthier environments for our residential and commercial customers while reducing their carbon footprint, we lead the field in innovation with our air conditioning, heating, indoor air quality, and refrigeration systems. Lennox International stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and traded under the symbol "LII". Additional information on Lennox International is available at www.lennoxinternational.com or by contacting Steve Harrison, Vice President, Investor Relations, at 972-497-6670.

