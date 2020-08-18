Lennar Acquires 130 Acres Of Land In Henderson, NV

HENDERSON, Nev., Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennar, one of the nation's leading homebuilders, announced today, the acquisition of 130 acres of land in Henderson, NV. Formerly the site of the Black Mountain Golf and Country Club, the parcel provides stunning scenery in a prime location situated in the heart of Henderson. Lennar plans to develop and build Black Mountain Ranch - a masterplanned community of up to 900 home sites on a portion of the former 204-acre golf course. Located adjacent to the Black Mountain Ranch Recreation Center and minutes from downtown Henderson, the new community will encompass five distinctive communities offering a wide array of home designs. Home shoppers will have the choice of single-family detached, single-family attached and active adult new homes for those aged 55+ all within a quintessential Las Vegas Valley setting. Site work is expected to commence spring 2021, with new homes anticipated to debut the following spring.

"We are delighted to have the opportunity to bring much-needed new homes to a great location with historic roots in the Henderson area," said Joy Broddle, Las Vegas Division President for Lennar. "Our future community will pay homage to its rich past of recreation and proud sense of homeownership, with beautiful new home designs and great amenities."

"The architectural variety has been carefully selected to embody the historic context of the surrounding neighborhood with a nod towards the excitement of nearby Water Street," said Dave Cornoyer, Las Vegas Division Forward Planning Manager for Lennar.

The homes will range from 1,600 to 3,300 square feet and feature mid-century modern, western contemporary and modern prairie exterior styles. Both the single-family detached and single-family-attached neighborhoods within Black Mountain Ranch will offer Lennar's flexible Next Gen suite in a diverse assortment of configurations, which provides the ideal arrangement for a home office, home gym, home classroom or living quarters for an aging parent or extended stay relative.

Lennar will include thoughtfully designed architectural details such as Great Room centered floorplans that flow seamlessly to gourmet kitchens and thoughtfully-appointed owner's suites. All home designs will include Lennar's signature Everything's Included® program which offers today's popular upgrades and features as standard.

The future community will make the most of the area's natural habitat with over 9 acres of dedicated public parks and trails, making fitness, health and alternate transportation modes key components of the masterplan. At the core of Black Mountain Ranch will be a 71-foot wide loop road, measuring one mile in length, which will provide shaded sidewalks and bike lanes, allowing for a central walking, jogging and biking recreational amenity. Future residents will also enjoy access to a private half-acre swimming pool, picnic and BBQ areas, children's play areas, pickle ball courts and shade structures. The community will also complete trail head and pathway enhancements to the established seven-mile Harry Reid Union Pacific Rail Road Trail, offering biking and pedestrian connections to western Henderson. The landscape of the community will feature unique planting palettes designed to create memorable neighborhoods and distinct, shaded streetscapes.

The location of Black Mountain Ranch is on a portion of a formerly shuttered golf course and country club that began in the early 1950s. After falling into bankruptcy and decline, RPS Homes of Boulder City, NV, facilitated the adoption of the Black Mountain master plan with the City of Henderson to create distinct, high-quality community design standards that complement the fabric of the surrounding neighborhood.

The future community's desirable location will put homeowners at a short walk, bike ride or quick drive to downtown Henderson's Water Street, an area which continues to see growth in businesses including successful restaurants, breweries, entertainment facilities, antique store, and the all-new Lifeguard Hockey Arena, home of the Henderson Silver Knights. For more information, visit www.blackmountainnv.com.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. Lennar builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title and closing services primarily for buyers of Lennar's homes and, through LMF Commercial, originates mortgage loans secured primarily by commercial real estate properties throughout the United States. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. Len X drives Lennar's technology, innovation and strategic investments. For more information about Lennar, please visit www.lennar.com.

