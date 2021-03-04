LendingUSA Appoints Adam Contino As Its New Chief Financial Officer

Adam Contino joins LendingUSA as its Chief Financial Officer as the company reaches a critical point in its growth.

SHERMAN OAKS, Calif., March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LendingUSA, a leading point-of-sale fintech company, today announced the hire of Adam Contino as its new Chief Financial Officer. Adam joins LendingUSA at a critical time in the company's expansion, including the recent news of the closing of a new funding commitment of $200 million from Atalaya Capital Management.

Adam will report to CEO Camilo Concha, and will be responsible for capital planning and sourcing, investor relations, M&A evaluation, financial planning and analysis, accounting and treasury.

He joins as the company bids farewell to Ron Oertell, a valued member of the LendingUSA team. "As I transition to the next step in my career, I'm grateful for my experience at LendingUSA, and I'm extremely proud of what we've accomplished together in building this company to new heights," says Ron Oertell.

"We are so grateful to Ron for his time and dedication in helping to build LendingUSA up to this point and leaving us in a great place, and we're thankful that he has chosen to oversee a smooth transition before the start of his next professional challenge in life," says Camilo Concha, Founder & CEO of LendingUSA. "As we enter this new stage of growth for LendingUSA, we couldn't be more excited to welcome Adam, and we look forward to achieving even bigger goals together."

Adam is a proven financial services veteran with over 30 years of experience leading transformation and growth initiatives and optimizing performance. Most recently, Adam served as EVP and CFO of Security National Automotive Acceptance Company (SNAAC), a nationwide consumer lending company where Adam was instrumental in the development and execution of strategic initiatives, including sophisticated capital markets solutions. Prior to SNAAC, Adam served as COO of Navian Capital, an award-winning fintech company focused on structured products, and in various leadership roles at Fifth Third Bank.

Adam has extensive management consulting experience at Deloitte and Arthur Andersen focused on developing effective financial solutions to maximize revenue, control risk and drive operational efficiencies.

"I'm excited to join such a resilient, talented, and innovative team to help achieve its growth initiatives," said Adam Contino, Chief Financial Officer of LendingUSA.

About LendingUSA

LendingUSA is an award-winning point-of-sale fintech company that offers merchants a seamless financing solution with access to loan decisions in seconds, promotional financing terms, and low monthly payment options for its customers across various niche markets. Founded in 2015, LendingUSA has enrolled over 10,000 merchants nationwide and has processed over $2 billion in borrower loan requests.

LendingUSA is committed to creating the best financing experience available through its proprietary point-of-sale lending solution. The company boasts a consumer rating of 4.8 out of five stars on BirdEye. All loans are made by Cross River Bank, a New Jersey state-chartered bank, Member FDIC.

