LendingClub Schedules First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release And Conference Call

SAN FRANCISCO, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LendingClub Corporation (LC) - Get Report, America's first digital marketplace bank, announced that it will report earnings for the first quarter 2021 on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, after-market hours.

LendingClub will host a conference call to discuss the first quarter 2021 financial results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time ( 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on the same day.

Webcast informationA live webcast of the call will be available at http://ir.lendingclub.com under the Filings & Financials menu in Quarterly Results. To access the call please dial +1 (888) 317-6003 or outside the U.S. +1 (412) 317-6061 with Conference ID 0419659 ten minutes prior to 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (or 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time).

ReplayAn audio archive of the call will be available at http://ir.lendingclub.com. An audio replay will also be available 1 hour after the end of the call until May 5, 2021 by calling +1 (877) 344-7529 or outside the U.S. +1 (412) 317-0088 with Conference ID 10154490.

About LendingClubLendingClub Corporation (LC) - Get Report is the parent company of LendingClub Bank, National Association, Member FDIC. It is the first digital marketplace bank in the U.S. Members can gain access to a broad range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform, designed to help them pay less when borrowing and earn more when saving. Since 2007, more than 3 million members have joined the Club to help reach their financial goals. For more information about LendingClub, visit https://www.lendingclub.com.

