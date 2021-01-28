LendingClub Earns A Score Of 85 In Human Rights Campaign's 2021 Corporate Equality Index

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LendingClub Corporation (LC) - Get Report, America's leading online lending marketplace connecting borrowers and investors, has received a score of 85 out of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2021 Corporate Equality Index, the nation's foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ workplace equality. LendingClub joins the ranks of 1,142 major U.S. businesses that were also ranked in the 2021 CEI.

"We have spent the past decade-plus working hard to bring more diversity to finance," said Tina Wilson, Chief People Officer of LendingClub. "We believe that bringing different perspectives together in an environment of mutual respect and collaboration delivers better outcomes for our members and ensures every employee can be their best. As COVID accelerates the move to digital banking, we take our role as a leader seriously and are working tirelessly to continue doing what's right for our members, employees, shareholders, partners, and our communities."

"From the previously unimaginable impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, to a long overdue reckoning with racial injustice, 2020 was an unprecedented year. Yet, many businesses across the nation stepped up and continued to prioritize and champion LGBTQ equality," said Alphonso David, Human Rights Campaign President. "This year has shown us that tools like the CEI are crucial in the work to increase equity and inclusion in the workplace, but also that companies must breathe life into these policies and practices in real and tangible ways. Thank you to the companies that understand protecting their LGBTQ employees and consumers from discrimination is not just the right thing to do—but the best business decision."

The results of the 2021 CEI showcase how 1,142 U.S.-based companies are not only promoting LGBTQ-friendly workplace policies in the U.S., but also for the 57% of CEI-rated companies with global operations who are helping advance the cause of LGBTQ inclusion in workplaces abroad.

The CEI rates employers providing these crucial protections to over 18 million U.S. workers and an additional 17 million outside of the U.S. Companies rated in the CEI include Fortune magazine's 500 largest publicly traded businesses, American Lawyer magazine's top 200 revenue-grossing law firms (AmLaw 200), and hundreds of publicly and privately held mid- to large-sized businesses.

The CEI rates companies on detailed criteria falling under four central pillars:

Non-discrimination policies across business entities;

Equitable benefits for LGBTQ workers and their families;

Supporting an inclusive culture; and,

Corporate social responsibility.

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is the educational arm of America's largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual transgender and queer people. HRC envisions a world where LGBTQ people are embraced as full members of society at home, at work and in every community.

About LendingClubAfter completing the acquisition of Radius Bancorp, LendingClub Corporation (LC) - Get Report will be the parent company of LendingClub Bank, National Association, Member FDIC, and the only full-spectrum fintech marketplace bank. Members can gain access to a broad range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform, designed to help them pay less when borrowing and earn more when saving. Since 2007, more than 3 million members have joined the Club to help reach their financial goals. For more information about LendingClub, visit https://www.lendingclub.com.

