LendingArch Financial Inc. Places No. 17 On The Globe And Mail's Second-Annual Ranking Of Canada's Top Growing Companies, Achieving Top 20 Status

CALGARY, AB, Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - LendingArch Financial Inc. is pleased to announce it placed No. Seventeen (17) on the 2020 Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies.

Canada's Top Growing Companies ranks Canadian companies on three-year revenue growth. LendingArch earned its spot with three-year growth of 3,266%.

LendingArch provides auto loans, personal loans, insurance and credit card comparison services all online through its platform www.lendingarch.ca . LendingArch has become a leader and premier destination specifically for its auto loan division, with thousands of Canadians applying through LendingArch's platform to obtain an auto loan for a new or used vehicle. "We are about the approval first method to finding a new or used vehicle" says Paul Hadzoglou, LendingArch's President. "Too many consumers look for the vehicle first only to be let down at the approval stage. We help Canadians obtain the approvals required, in a quick and seamless fashion, to get the auto loan they need on their terms allowing them then to pick a vehicle that fits their needs, through one of our trusted and authorized dealership partners. We are happy and proud to be named the Seventeenth (17 th) fastest growing company in Canada for 2020, an incredible achievement for LendingArch, and we would like to thank all our valued customers and partners for trusting in our brand and services". Says Paul.

Jay Modi, the company's Founder had the original vision to create an online platform for loans in Canada in 2015 without having to fill out endless paperwork or wait in a loan shop or bank. "Its a unique, fully digital application process that can be completed in minutes, along with superior customer service and a relentless focus to place our customers first, that has led to our blistering growth in Canada." Says Jay. "We look forward to serving Canadians for many years to come as the world turns more towards digital means to accomplish what once was once a manual and tedious process. Applying for a loan through the LendingArch platform is a simple, paperless process to obtain the loan you need". Says Mr. Modi.

Launched in 2019, the Canada's Top Growing Companies editorial ranking aims to celebrate entrepreneurial achievement in Canada by identifying and amplifying the success of growth-minded, independent businesses in Canada. It is a voluntary program; companies had to complete an in-depth application process in order to qualify. In total, 400 companies earned a spot on this year's ranking.

The full list of 2020 winners, and accompanying editorial coverage, is published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine—out now—and online at www.tgam.ca/TopGrowing

"The stories of Canada's Top Growing Companies are worth telling at any time, but are especially relevant in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic," says James Cowan, Editor of Report on Business magazine. "As businesses work to rebuild the economy, their resilience and innovation make for essential reading."

"Any business leader seeking inspiration should look no further than the 400 businesses on this year's Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies," says Phillip Crawley, Publisher and CEO of The Globe and Mail. "Their growth helps to make Canada a better place, and we are proud to bring their stories to our readers."

About The Globe and Mail

The Globe and Mail is Canada's foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With award-winning coverage of business, politics and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 5.9 million readers every week in print or digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches 2.1 million readers in print and digital every issue. The Globe and Mail's investment in innovative data science means that as the world continues to change, so does The Globe. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family.

About LendingArch

Established in 2015, LendingArch is one of North America's fastest growing loan comparison platforms, that allows borrowers to compare rates from multiple lenders, comparing credit card rates, car loans, personal loans, small business loans and even credit rebuilding services. LendingArch combines expert advice and the best financial tools, empowering its customers to make the smartest financial decisions; LendingArch is dedicated to bringing financial advancement to consumers and businesses who deserve to grow and flourish, at their rate on their terms.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lendingarch-financial-inc-places-no-17-on-the-globe-and-mails-second-annual-ranking-of-canadas-top-growing-companies-achieving-top-20-status-301138146.html

SOURCE LendingArch Financial Inc.