Lend Smart Mortgage, LLC Chooses Adwerx To Power Direct-to-Consumer Digital Marketing For Every Loan Officer

Innovative mortgage lender implements Adwerx's Advertising Automation as a Service to provide personalized ads for loan officers that target consumers and real estate agents on premium websites, social media, and streaming television in their local markets

SHOREVIEW, Minn., Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Founded in 2006 as a small mortgage lender in Shoreview, MN, Lend Smart Mortgage, LLC, has grown into a successful operation with 23 locations across the U.S. The company is committed to its mission to demonstrate leadership through integrity, trust, knowledge, and dedication to clients and business partners. To address their need to showcase leadership in digital marketing, they've joined forces with Adwerx , one of the country's fastest-growing digital marketing platforms, to scale advertising best practices for every one of their loan officers nationwide.

By automating digital marketing at scale, Lend Smart, LLC is driving an increase in producer efficiency.

Lend Smart, LLC has leveraged Adwerx's state of the art digital advertising automation technology to power online retargeting ads for every loan officer through the Adwerx Enterprise Automation Platform . These campaigns launch for every loan officer automatically across social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram, and premium websites visited by potential clients. Adwerx is the only solution designed specifically to automate digital ads for mortgage brokerages and their loan officers, while enabling them to reach home buyers directly with individualized branding campaigns. Loan officers also receive access to a company branded, self-service portal that allows them to target qualified prospects directly with personalized commercials on streaming TV services, giving them unprecedented access to TV as a marketing channel with custom targeting at an affordable price point.

"Equipping our loan officers with Adwerx Enterprise makes it possible for them to reach home buyers where they're spending a majority of their time today: on digital platforms," said Lend Smart LLC CEO Scott Flaherty. "The ease and effectiveness of Adwerx's service increases our loan officers' productivity and allows them to focus on serving more clients. Plus, every ad is company branded with compliance built into the process, freeing the loan officers from fear that ads won't meet our company brand standards."

By automating digital marketing at scale, Lend Smart, LLC is building personal and corporate brand awareness online while driving an increase in producer efficiency. Traditionally, personalized advertising of this kind has been a non-starter for loan officers due to compliance concerns and the time and expertise required to deploy digital campaigns. Adwerx is changing the way mortgage companies think about advertising, as their proprietary automation platform solves challenges that have prevented the industry from fully entering the digital age.

"We believe digital advertising should be simple, effective, and happen automatically wherever possible," says Jed Carlson, CEO of Adwerx. "With our platform and integrations, you don't need to be a tech expert to run advanced, digital marketing campaigns in your local area targeting just the right people. Making online and streaming TV advertising accessible, frictionless, and easy for our clients is our top priority, and we're thrilled to join forces with Lend Smart, LLC to do so for their team."

About Lend Smart Mortgage, LLCThe Minneapolis based mortgage company, Lend Smart Mortgage, started small and had a goal of providing large company benefits with a small company feel. From the beginning, our goal was to provide a home mortgage experience unlike any of our competitors.

Choose a Trusted and Respected Leader. As a direct lender, Lend Smart's trusted reputation has been built on the confident referrals from our valued clients. Learn more at lendsmartmortgage.com .

About AdwerxUsed by over 25% of the top brokerage firms and over 15% of the top mortgage originators in the U.S., Adwerx delivers personalized, omnichannel brand marketing and automation at enterprise scale. Adwerx customers are able to deliver customized ads programmatically across streaming TV, popular websites, Facebook and Instagram, and mobile apps, while driving growth through digital marketing automation that increases brand visibility, boosts productivity by 35 percent and reduces turnover by 42 percent.

Adwerx works across the U.S., Canada, and Australia. Learn more about Brilliantly Simple Digital Advertising at adwerx.com .

