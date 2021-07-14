Lemonada Media Premieres "Written Off," Spotlighting Formerly Incarcerated Young Authors

LOS ANGELES, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lemonada Media, the podcast network that presents humanity unfiltered, announces the debut of " Written Off," a co-production in partnership with Insecure star Jay Ellis' production company with Aaron Bergman, Black Bar Mitzvah.In this 13-part series, journalist, author, and 2021 NAACP Image Award-nominee Walter Thompson-Hernández ( The Compton Cowboys, The New York Times ) interviews formerly incarcerated young authors with a remarkable talent for the written word. The first two episodes of "Written Off'' are available now.

In each episode, influential creatives including John Legend, Issa Rae, Yvonne Orji, Randall Park, Keke Palmer, Karamo Brown, Julio Torres,and Jesse Williams will amplify these voices by performing their work.

"I believe this series will help to drastically erase the stigma surrounding formerly incarcerated people," says host Walter Thompson-Hernández. "As a former youth offender, hearing the stories, poems and art that our interviewees have shared speaks volumes to the idea that a criminal record shouldn't erase any person's humanity. For me, "Written Off" means going back to my early teenage self and reminding him that I was always more than what society perceived me to be."

Co-creator and executive producer Jay Ellis said, "It is an honor, a privilege, and a joy to be able to bring their beautiful writing to everyone in the world and have some of my friends be the voices that read their work."

"Our commitment to creating platforms for the unheard drives us every day," shares CEO and executive producer Jessica Cordova Kramer. "I nurtured young writers as a teacher," shares Chief Creative Officer Stephanie Wittels Wachs, "and these authors are some of the most talented individuals. It's an honor to bring their voices to the forefront through this podcast."

ABOUT LEMONADA MEDIALemonada is a podcast network founded in 2019 by Jessica Cordova Kramer and Stephanie Wittels Wachs. The company's podcasts share an unfiltered version of the human experience, in a time of increasing polarization, in an effort to make life suck less. In addition to Lemonada Premium, Lemonada provides a robust advertising platform, one that is nonpartisan and deeply engaging, with uniquely amiable host-read ads. Lemonada is represented by CAA.

For media, contact Suzy Schultz ( suzy@creativeprism.com) For sponsorship opportunities, contact Dawn Gunderson Taylor ( Dawn@lemonadamedia.com)

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lemonada-media-premieres-written-off-spotlighting-formerly-incarcerated-young-authors-301333831.html

SOURCE Lemonada Media