LeMaitre To Present At The Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

BURLINGTON, Mass., April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (Nasdaq:LMAT) announced today that JJ Pellegrino, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the 20 th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference on Monday, April 12, 2021, at 9:30 AM EDT.

LeMaitre is a provider of devices, implants and services for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, a condition that affects more than 200 million people worldwide. The Company develops, manufactures and markets disposable and implantable vascular devices to address the needs of its core customer, the vascular surgeon. Additional information can be found at www.lemaitre.com .

Contact:Sandra MillarLeMaitre Vascular, Inc. +1-781-425-1686smillar@lemaitre.com