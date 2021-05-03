LEIDOS HOLDINGS 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL AND KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMIND INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 Of Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit Against Leidos Holdings, Inc. - LDOS

NEW ORLEANS, May 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C.

NEW ORLEANS, May 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have only until May 3, 2021 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS) - Get Report, if they purchased the Company's securities between May 4, 2020 and February 23, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

What You May Do

If you purchased securities of Leidos and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email ( lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-ldos/ https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-pen/to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action by overseeing lead counsel with the goal of obtaining a fair and just resolution, you must request this position by application to the Court by May 3, 2021 .

About the Lawsuit

Leidos and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On February 23, 2021, the Company disclosed disappointing 4Q and full year 2020 financial results, including only $163 million in sales (or $326 million annualized), falling well short of the projected $500 million sales, and expected cash flow of $850 million, well below analyst estimates of $1.083 billion. On this news, shares of Leidos fell $10.29, or 9.91%, to close at $93.51 per share on February 23, 2021.

The case is Morton v. Leidos Holdings, Inc., et al., 1:21-cv-01911.

