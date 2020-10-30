Leidos Continues Support Of CyberPatriot As Cyber Silver Sponsor

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Air Force Association's (AFA) CyberPatriot program announced today that Leidos will continue its support of the program for the 11th consecutive year.

"The Air Force Association is privileged to once again receive the strong support of Leidos," said Bernie Skoch, CyberPatriot National Commissioner. "As a founding partner of CyberPatriot, Leidos support continues to play a key role in CyberPatriot's growth. For more than a decade, Leidos has played a role in the important work of attracting our nation's youth to education and careers in STEM."

CyberPatriot, the nation's largest youth cyber education program, is AFA's flagship STEM program dedicated to strengthening cyber skills among American youth. The program features the National Youth Cyber Defense Competition for high school and middle school students, AFA CyberCamps, Elementary School Cyber Education Initiative and Literature Series, as well as CyberGenerations - a program aimed at equipping senior citizens with the skills needed to stay protected from cyber threats.

"It is a privilege to continue our support of AFA's CyberPatriot program," said Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Mike "Boe" Boera, Leidos Vice President and AF Strategic Account Executive. "We have been following CyberPatriot's critically important efforts and congratulate them on continuing to promote the importance of cyber understanding to our younger generation through this difficult year."

Other supporters of CyberPatriot include the Northrop Grumman Foundation, CyberPatriot's Presenting Sponsor; as well as Cyber Diamond sponsors AT&T and the AT&T Foundation, Cisco, Microsoft, and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security; Cyber Gold sponsors Air Force Reserve, BNY Mellon, Facebook, Symantec and the USAA Foundation; and Cyber Silver sponsors Air Force STEM, American Military University, Boeing, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, Gannon University, Leidos, Mastercard, University of Maryland Global Campus, and VMware.

About Leidos:Leidos is a Fortune 500 information technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, homeland security, civil, and health markets. The company's 38,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Va., Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $11.09 billion for the fiscal year ended January 3, 2020. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.

About AFA:The Air Force Association is a non-profit, independent, professional military and aerospace education association. Our mission is to promote dominant U.S. Air and Space Forces as the foundation of a strong National Defense; to honor and support our Airmen, Space Force Professionals, and their Families; and to remember and respect our enduring Heritage. www.afa.org

