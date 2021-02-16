Legwork Grows Executive Team With New Chief Financial Officer, Andy Wynne

WENATCHEE, Wash., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Legwork, a leading Patient Relationship Management software provider for the dental industry, announced today that Andy Wynne has joined its executive team in the role of Chief Financial Officer. Wynne was most recently with Changepoint, a project portfolio management software company, where he was VP of Finance.

"I was drawn to Legwork because I love engaging with founders and the employees that join companies at Legwork's stage. The active strategies and conversations happening now at Legwork excite me and push me," said Wynne. "This past year, Legwork was among the few companies to internally keep their inertia moving. The investments that Legwork has made for its customers through recent and upcoming product releases and continuing to provide exceptional customer support should never stop."

Legwork Patient Relationship Management (PRM) software continues to bring innovations to help dentists.

"We couldn't be more excited to welcome Andy to the team," said Jeff Weber, co-founder and co-CEO of Legwork. "He's a great fit with his extensive knowledge of finance in tech. I'm confident that his valuable experience will take Legwork to the next level and ultimately better serve our customers."

The American Dental Association has encouraged dentists to make dental care a priority during the pandemic. One recent poll found that practices are at 90% of pre-pandemic levels for staffing and 76% of patient volume. Legwork supports dentists through these challenges, from managing no-shows and last-minute cancellations to attracting new patients and keeping current patients happy in a constantly-changing environment. Legwork software solutions for dentists improve the patient experience, and have enabled practices to communicate effectively throughout COVID-19.

Legwork continues to bring technology advancements to help dentists and even more recently Dental Service Organizations, such as the recently released Legwork Enterprise, the first all-in-one platform built specifically to streamline business intelligence, optimize patient communication and drive peak performance across the entire organization.

Legwork delivers happiness to 20 million dental patients across North America via all-in-one engagement software. Integrating with dental practice management software, Legwork executes dozens of complex tasks so dental teams don't have to. Legwork helps streamline the front office, attract new patients, and keep seats filled via our easy-to-use web-based dashboard. From engaging prospects looking for their next dentist to reactivating dormant patients, Legwork covers the entire dental patient journey. Learn more at www.legwork.com

