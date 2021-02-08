Legrand Puts More Within Reach With The First-To-Market GFCI Outlet With USB Charging

WEST HARTFORD, Conn., Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Legrand , a global specialist in electrical and network solutions, announces the first-ever all-in-one GFCI USB Outlet , making superior safety and modern convenience more accessible than ever before with a simple, all-in-one solution. A continuation of over 100 years of excellence in engineering electrical devices with superior protection and performance, this GFCI USB outlet extends Legrand's industry-leading lines of both GFCI and USB solutions.

Featuring built-in USB connections for the first time in a GFCI outlet, this ground-breaking solution allows for convenient, built-in charging anywhere, including kitchens, bathrooms and other areas where GFCI protection is required. Further enhancing its revolutionary design, the outlet also includes USB connections for both traditional USB Type-A and the newer USB Type-C, meaning it can support adapter-free charging for the latest mobile devices, while uniquely fitting all projects from renovations to new builds.

Designed to National Electrical Code requirements for ground fault protection, the solution also includes Legrand's premier GFCI features for additional safety and ease. Automatically self-testing at the rate of every 3 seconds, more frequently than any other GFCIs on the market, the outlet provides users with extra assurance that it is always ready to protect. Plus, as a point-of-use GFCI solution, users can resolve trips right where they happen with just the push of a button, avoiding the potential confusion or hassle of running to the breaker box.

"Combining code-compliant ground fault protection with accessible USB charging for the first time, this innovative outlet accommodates the most current technology trends, and customer demands, while incorporating the supreme safety standards Legrand's electrical devices have long been known for," says Manny Linhares, Sr. Director of Product Management, Strategy, and IoT. "This is a versatile, often-requested combination device that provides an all-in-one solution for charging problems that typically require several devices."

The radiant GFCI USB Outlet is also backed by Legrand's robust network of support, including product specifications, installation instructions, troubleshooting tips and a dedicated team to answer any questions. Available in classic colors as well as popular metallics, the device features the sleek, signature look of the radiant Collection, elevating any space with exceptional style. To learn more about the full breadth of Legrand's power and charging solutions, visit legrand.us .

About Legrand and Legrand, North and Central America Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for commercial, industrial and residential markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide. The Group harnesses technological and societal trends with lasting impacts on buildings with the purpose of improving life by transforming the spaces where people live, work and meet with electrical, digital infrastructures and connected solutions that are simple, innovative and sustainable. Drawing on an approach that involves all teams and stakeholders, Legrand is pursuing its strategy of profitable and sustainable growth driven by acquisitions and innovation, with a steady flow of new offerings—including Eliot* connected products with enhanced value in use. Legrand reported sales of over €6.6 billion ( $7.4 billion) in 2019. Legrand has a strong presence in North and Central America, with a portfolio of well-known market brands and product lines. The company is listed on Euronext Paris and is notably a component stock of the CAC 40 and Euronext ESG 80 indexes. (code ISIN FR0010307819). https://www.legrandgroup.com/ www.legrand.us

