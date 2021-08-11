Leggett & Platt Announces Quarterly Dividend Of $.42

CARTHAGE, Mo., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Third quarter dividend is $.42 per share, an increase of 5% versus 3Q 2020

per share, an increase of 5% versus 3Q 2020 Indicated dividend yield is 3.5%

Annual dividends have increased for 50 consecutive years

Leggett & Platt's Board of Directors announced a dividend of $.42 per share for the third quarter, an increase of $.02 per share or 5% versus the third quarter of 2020. The dividend will be paid on October 15, 2021 to shareholders of record on September 15, 2021.

A member of Standard & Poor's Dividend Aristocrats, Leggett & Platt has increased its annual dividend for 50 consecutive years, a record that only ten S&P 500 companies currently exceed. At an annual indicated dividend of $1.68 per share, the yield is 3.5%, based upon yesterday's closing stock price of $48.40 per share. Accordingly, Leggett & Platt possesses one of the higher yields among the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats.

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

FOR MORE INFORMATION: Visit Leggett's website at www.leggett.com.

COMPANY DESCRIPTION: Leggett & Platt (LEG) - Get Report is a diversified manufacturer that designs and produces a broad variety of engineered components and products that can be found in most homes and automobiles. The 138-year-old Company is comprised of 15 business units, 21,000 employee-partners, and 135 manufacturing facilities located in 18 countries. Leggett & Platt is a member of the S&P 500 and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, and is one of Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies.

Leggett & Platt is the leading U.S.-based manufacturer of: a) bedding components; b) automotive seat support and lumbar systems; c) specialty bedding foams and private label finished mattresses; d) components for home furniture and work furniture; e) flooring underlayment; f) adjustable beds; and g) bedding industry machinery.

CONTACT: Investor Relations, (417) 358-8131 or invest@leggett.com Susan R. McCoy, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations Cassie J. Branscum, Senior Director of Investor Relations Tarah L. Sherwood, Director of Investor Relations

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leggett--platt-announces-quarterly-dividend-of-42-301353582.html

SOURCE Leggett & Platt