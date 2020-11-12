Legendary Ventures Expands Advisory Board With New Appointments

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Legendary Ventures ("Legendary") today announced the expansion of its advisory board with the addition of Chelsie Grayson and Wendy Calhoun to help drive strategic value across the firm's portfolio of consumer retail technology investments. "We are extremely proud to have Chelsea and Wendy join our team. We look forward to working with them on behalf of our companies," says Jayson Kim, General Partner, Legendary Ventures.

Chelsea Graysonhas been recognized as one of the most influential business leaders in the retail industry as the first female CEO and Board Director of True Religion. Previously, Chelsea was the CEO and Board Member of American Apparel, a vertically integrated apparel manufacturer acquired by Gildan Activewear Inc. Prior to American Apparel, Chelsea was a partner in the M&A / Corporate Governance Practice groups of Jones Day and Loeb & Loeb. Presently, Chelsea serves as a Board Director for Spark Networks (NYSE: LOV) and Vireo Health (CSE: VREO). Chelsea is a recipient of the In-House Impact Award from The Recorder (The American Lawyer) and a "40 Under 40" Award from M&A Advisor. Ms. Grayson is a graduate of UCLA and Loyola Law School.

Wendy Calhoun has been recognized as one of the most prolific developers, writers, and producers of primetime television dramas, unscripted reality series, virtual reality productions, and video gaming applications. Presently, Wendy serves as the Consulting Producer for FBC's PRODIGAL SON . Wendy's credits include Co-Executive Producer of Fox's EMPIRE, as well as crafting debut seasons of ABC's STATION 19, NASHVILLE, REVENGE, and FX's Peabody-Award winning series, JUSTIFIED. Wendy has also developed eight new series featuring underrepresented characters with The CW, HBO Max, Touchstone TV, WBTV, NBC, Netflix, FX, Twentieth, and ABC Signature Studios, championing diversity and inclusion in the entertainment industry. Wendy is a graduate of New York University's Tisch School of the Arts.

Legendary Ventures is a venture capital firm that accelerates value creation for early-stage startups in the consumer, retail and technology industries. For more information about the firm or its funds, visit https://legendary.vc.

