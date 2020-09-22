Legendary Trauma Therapist, Dr. Cheri McDonald, Releases Her 3rd Book, 'Healing The Healer Within: 8 Secrets To Unleashing Your Potential'

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Self-doubt doesn't have to stop healers from reaching their calling. In Healing the Healer Within, Dr. Cheri McDonald has created the "You Do You" for healers in the making. Dr. Cheri's innovative approach shows how to become a true healer without feeling like a fraud. Many professionals in the industry can be caught by imposter syndrome, which can greatly impact their ability to serve their clients.

Healing the Healer Within provides proven techniques to break through self-doubt and to become a more confident healing professional. This book is for anyone that is ready to help others heal during these challenging times. Dr. Cheri helps the reader discover the clarity and assurance they will need to stop wishing and start bursting into their life's work.

This book teaches how to:

Conquer imposter syndrome and start believing in yourself

Express confidence in being a healer

Help healers to start doing the work they were called to do

Keep going even when doubts arise

Love the Healer within

About Dr. Cheri McDonald Dr. Cheri McDonald is a 35-year veteran that runs one of the hottest psychotherapy practices in the country. She is a bestselling author of two books with her third on its way. Dr. Cheri is the founder of the #breakfree movement. She believes that we are bombarded with hate and negativity every day and this is contrary to our human nature. It impacts our ability to trust and become personally vulnerable. This can lead to a cycle of loneliness and isolation which can be difficult to break. According to Dr. Cheri, therapy is a great practice where individuals can gain tools and relief, but oftentimes the work a patient does in the therapy room does not get translated to the real world. Dr. Cheri is dedicated to helping individuals break free of their trauma and rise up to be their best selves. She has been featured on NBC, Good Morning La La Land, Fox, The Today Show, KUSI San Diego, Shape Magazine, MSN, and numerous others. Her articles have been viewed by over 10 million readers. Dr. Cheri's goal is to transcend the four walls of her office and to help people break free from the trauma in their lives, wherever they may be.

