Legal Technology Trailblazer Julie Pearl Hands Reins Of Pearl Law Group To Long-standing Leadership Team

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Julie Pearl, CEO and Co-founder of Pearl Law Group, one of the nation's largest immigration law firms, has announced that she is retiring from law practice and passing the reins of the eminent firm to her longtime leadership team, which will begin using the more inclusive name of CIP: Corporate Immigration Partners LLP.

Pearl is looking forward to contributing to U.S. immigration policy - enabling international talent to continue innovating and creating jobs - and spending more time with her family. She will continue to advocate for technology and business processes that generate transparency, safety and speed of knowledge in global mobility.

The Pearl Law partners noted, "Julie's vision and passion have empowered our staff in the US, Asia and Europe to deliver compassionate and strategic solutions for global employees. We are proud to uphold the legacy and the legendary culture." The firm has achieved unsurpassed client satisfaction metrics in the industry of 99.7%, measured monthly. Pearl's " Golden Rule" ethos with clients was chronicled in the book, The Moral Advantage: Getting Ahead in Business by Doing the Right Thing ( Stanford University Project on Good Works).

Maintaining the helm are all of Julie Pearl's partners and the head of global immigration: Addie Hogan, Brendan Coggan, Christy Umstadter-Nguyen, Elizabeth Jamae and Yvonne Toy - along with other attorney and paralegal pillars of the largest woman-owned law firm in Northern California and one of the most awarded firms in its field globally.

A former Deputy Attorney General of California, Pearl co-founded her eponymous firm with the former head of US Immigration (INS). Drawing upon her background in policy, microeconomics and statistics, Pearl took an entrepreneurial approach to building the firm, developing several technology products to ensure 100% compliance for clients in a fast-changing regulatory field. Much of the business process engineering was codified into products at her related companies, Pearl Travel Tech (business traveler and immigration knowledge) and Tracker Corp (I-9 and immigration management systems). Tracker Corp was acquired last month by Mitratech, named a 2020 Leader in Worldwide Enterprise Matter Management by IDC.

Pearl Law's concentration on fair immigration policies was rooted in her own experiences: All four grandparents were hardworking immigrants from Eastern Europe; and as a dual US-Canadian citizen she was able to live in Stanford's International House, where she met brilliant classmates who she knew had the potential to change history in their fields. She is regularly named among fewer than 10 "Eminent Practitioners" in U.S. immigration (Chambers Guide to Leading Lawyers) and has been consistently named the "Nation's Top 20 Immigration Lawyers" by HR Executive Magazine. The firm is also recognized in U.S. News & World Report: Best Lawyers in America, and won a national SuperLawyers Pro Bono Award.

"Words can't express how much I will miss our extraordinary colleagues and clients, nor how grateful I am for the adventure of what we built together," Pearl said.

Pearl received her BA at Stanford University, MPA from Harvard University and her JD from the University of California, Hastings Law School.

She is a member of the Committee of 200 - Women Presidents and CEOs who help high potential women entrepreneurs and corporate leaders advance in leadership roles.

