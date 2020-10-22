Legal Team Authors #1 New Release During Domestic Violence Awareness Month

CHICAGO, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Domestic violence is a very real and debilitating problem in our society. Gwendolyn J. Sterk and the Family Law Group, P.C. are tackling this difficult subject head-on in a new guidebook designed to empower abuse survivors with options.

Domestic violence comes in many forms: physical abuse, mental abuse, verbal abuse, spiritual abuse, sexual abuse, and financial abuse. All forms of Domestic Violence are equally destructive as they rob victims of their physical health, mental well-being, emotional wellness and in the worst-case scenario...their lives. Domestic violence is EVERYONE'S problem. No particular social class, economic class, gender, race, or ethnicity is exempt from it.

Many, if not all, victims of domestic violence feel helpless with nowhere to escape. That's what inspired the creative team to publish this book; to let victims know there are legal remedies.

"Domestic Violence Stops With YOU: Available Civil Remedies in Illinois" made its debut as #1 New Release in Marriage Law Books, on Amazon on October 9, 2020. This is the latest book release from the #1 best-selling Sterk Family Law Group, P.C. writing team, whose last book "Navigating the Winding Road: Family Law and Estate Planning in Illinois" ranked #1 New Release in seven categories on Amazon and is also available online via Barnes & Noble, Books A Million, Anderson's and Wal-Mart.

While the legal remedies in the book are specific to the State of Illinois, the topics discussed in the book are universal. This book is meant to be shared with anyone in need of help. Out of state readers should reach out to a licensed attorney in their home state for remedies specific to their state.

Gwendolyn J. Sterk is a member of the Chicago Writers Association. The book was written by her, along with her team of Alyssa A. Blando, Amy M. Bravo, Amanda N. Engelman, Arianna A. Fleckenstein, Terrence M. Fogarty, Kelly L. Garver, Jennifer J. Hanik, Laura A. Kennard, Kelli M. Lardi, Nicole L. Morales, Jennifer S. Nolen, Ragan Pattison, Crystal S. Pavloski , Amy A. Schellekens, Frederick M. Smithhart, Jackie L. Sulich, Joan van Oss and Monika L. Wolniak.

