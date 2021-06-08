Legal Innovators And Hotshot Collaborate To Help Prepare Lawyers For Practice

WASHINGTON, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal Innovators announced today a collaboration with Hotshot, a sophisticated digital learning platform for lawyers. The move expands on the dynamic training regimen for the talented junior attorneys that Legal Innovators places with law firms and corporate legal departments.

To prepare attorneys from diverse backgrounds for the leap from law school to law practice, Legal Innovators focuses heavily on training and professional development, critical factors for post-graduate success.

Legal Innovators is using Hotshot's professionally produced bite-sized videos and other resources to supplement and strengthen its training program, allowing its attorneys to further develop their legal, business and tech skills. Additionally, Legal Innovators has launched a new certificate program with Hotshot for litigation and corporate attorneys.

"We're excited to be collaborating with Hotshot, which understands how lawyers think and work, and has created content and technology designed with that in mind," said Bryan Parker, CEO of Legal Innovators.

Ian Nelson, co-founder of Hotshot, echoed these sentiments. "We believe Legal Innovators is playing a very important role in training and mentoring young legal talent that hasn't necessarily had the same access and opportunities as others may have had, and so working with them to help support and train these young lawyers was a no brainer."

This year, Legal Innovators was pleased to offer its training program to outside entities, serving Orrick Herrington and Freddie Mac. Legal Innovators is expanding its training offerings to additional outside law firms and corporate legal departments.

In addition, the two companies see great potential for further collaboration to help train lawyers at outside law firms and corporate legal departments. "Our content and methodologies are highly complementary," said Parker. "We can see teaming up with Hotshot to create impactful and engaging training programs for lots of different organizations."

To learn more about Legal Innovators, visit www.Legal-Innovators.com or contact Director of Operations, Meghan Smith, at meghan@legal-innovators.com or 202-916-8773.

About Legal InnovatorsLegal Innovators is an Alternative Legal Service Provider (ALSP) changing the way the law approaches the hiring, pricing, and training of junior legal talent through a two-year work-based program. It can also assist its clients in meeting their diversity, equity, and inclusion goals. Legal Innovators pairs law firms and corporate legal departments with its high-quality, trained, and BigLaw ready junior lawyers. Its lawyers take on substantive work as a member of its client's legal teams. Law firms and corporations gain first-hand exposure to Legal Innovators' lawyers' capabilities and make more informed decisions based on legal competencies and cultural fit before hiring them permanently.

About Hotshot Hotshot is an ed tech company that helps lawyers develop their legal and business skills through short, practical videos and interactive training programs. They offer over 200 short videos and related materials across transactional, litigation, and business topics. Hotshot helps lawyers learn on the job and enables law firms and other organizations run more engaging training programs - whether remote or in person. Their subscribers include Am Law 100 firms, regional and international firms, and top law schools. You can learn more at www.hotshotlegal.com.

