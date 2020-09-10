Legal-Bay Lawsuit Pre-Settlement Funding Announces Increased Focus On Lawsuit Loan Filings For Malpractice Cases

CHICAGO, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal-Bay, the premier Pre Settlement Funding Company, announced today that they are preparing for more loans for lawsuits on malpractice cases due to delays in courts throughout the country. Large cities are seeing court delays or shutdowns due to Covid, particularly in places like Chicago, Illinois and New York City, NY. Plaintiffs who are holding medical and legal specialists responsible for professional negligence are seeing these filings languish in limbo when many of them need cash today.

Medical malpractice is a specific kind of personal injury case aimed at hospital, surgery centers, nurses, doctors, EMTs, or other medical professionals. It's a form of lawsuit that only applies when there is personal injury inflicted on a patient while receiving medical care.

Sometimes, other professional services such as law firms can find themselves on the receiving end of a malpractice suit. If a client feels they have been misrepresented by their lawyer, an attorney malpractice lawsuit may be filed. Legal-Bay is considered one of the best lawsuit funding companies, because they are one of the few that fund law firm malpractice claims.

Chris Janish, CEO commented, "Resolution for malpractice cases in New York, Illinois, and California tends to take a long time, but recently the pace has slowed even further. Many plaintiffs frustrated with the judicial process are choosing to apply for lawsuit cash advances rather than wait indefinitely for justice."

If you require an immediate cash advance settlement loan from your attorney or medical malpractice case, please visit our website HERE or call 877.571.0405.

Legal-Bay PreSettlement Funding can offer immediate cash in advance of a plaintiff's anticipated monetary award. The non-recourse lawsuit "loans" —sometimes referred to as loans for lawsuit or loans on settlement—are risk-free, as the money does not need to be repaid should the recipient lose their case. Therefore, the law suit loan isn't really a loan, but rather a cash advance.

If you require an immediate cash advance loan settlement from your malpractice lawsuit, please visit the company's website HERE or call 877.571.0405 where skilled agents are standing by to hear about your specific case.

Contact: Chris Janish, CEO Email: info@Legal-Bay.com Ph.: 877.571.0405 Website: www.Legal-Bay.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/legal-bay-lawsuit-pre-settlement-funding-announces-increased-focus-on-lawsuit-loan-filings-for-malpractice-cases-301127132.html

SOURCE Legal-Bay, LLC