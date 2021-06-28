Legal & General America Welcomes Thomas Olunloyo, Deputy CEO

FREDERICK, Md., June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal & General America (LGA) is pleased to announce that Thomas Olunloyo will be joining LGA as Deputy Chief Executive Officer, reporting to Mark Holweger, President and Chief Executive Officer.

FREDERICK, Md., June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal & General America (LGA) is pleased to announce that Thomas Olunloyo will be joining LGA as Deputy Chief Executive Officer, reporting to Mark Holweger, President and Chief Executive Officer. Olunloyo will join LGA on July 1, 2021.

Olunloyo will be responsible for leading and coordinating all aspects of the LGA business associated with digital transformation and business development to achieve the growth opportunities in the US market. He will be a key member of the executive leadership team and lead the strategic direction and management of the business with emphasis on Information Technology, Marketing, Operations, and Underwriting & Actuarial.

Commenting on his new role, Olunloyo stated , " It's an exciting time to be joining our LGA business, which has a great opportunity for tech-driven growth in the US life market. I am looking forward to the challenge of working in a new market, serving customers directly and building strong relationships with my new team. "

Mark Holweger, President and CEO of LGA said, "We are thrilled to be welcoming Mr. Olunloyo to our team, bringing his leadership skills and proven track record of embracing new technologies to drive business performance."

Olunloyo has been Chief Executive Officer of Legal & General Reinsurance (L&G Re) since 2017. Prior to becoming Chief Executive Officer, he had served as Chief Actuary and Chief Investment Officer since 2014. During his tenure, Olunloyo has led L&G Re's development into new markets and new technologies, including spearheading the L&G Group's first Pension Risk Transfer (PRT) transaction in Canada and embracing the use of blockchain and automation for the PRT business. Prior to joining Legal & General Reinsurance, Olunloyo served as a Pricing and Product Development Actuary at MetLife in the UK. Olunloyo has an MA from the University of Oxford and is a Fellow of the UK Institute and Faculty of Actuaries.

Olunloyo plans to reside in Bethesda, MD.

About Legal & General AmericaLegal & General America is part of the worldwide Legal & General Group. For over 70 years, the Legal & General America companies have been in the business of providing financial protection through life insurance for American families. The Legal & General America companies are Banner Life Insurance Company and William Penn Life Insurance Company of New York. With more than $57 billion in new coverage issued in 2020, LGA is ranked in the top ten of U.S. life insurers and ended 2020 with in excess of $782 billion of coverage in force with 1.5 million U.S. customers. LGA shares Legal & General's independent financial strength ratings: A+ Superior from A. M. Best and AA- Very Strong from Standard and Poor's and Fitch.

