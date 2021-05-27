LEGACY Supply Chain Announces Raoul Siclait As Their New Chief Financial Officer

INDIANAPOLIS, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LEGACY Supply Chain, a leading mid-sized North American 3PL provider, is pleased to announce the addition of Raoul Siclait, Chief Financial Officer (CFO), to their executive team in their Indianapolis...

INDIANAPOLIS, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LEGACY Supply Chain, a leading mid-sized North American 3PL provider, is pleased to announce the addition of Raoul Siclait, Chief Financial Officer (CFO), to their executive team in their Indianapolis headquarters.

Raoul has expertise in logistics, supply chain, and both corporate and operational finance and has an extensive background in leading and directing growth initiatives, from both a strategy and financial perspective. His role as CFO will include leading LEGACY's Corporate Finance, Human Resources, IT and Solutions groups across their U.S. and Canadian business units.

Siclait comes from a privately held provider of transportation and logistics where he served as CFO and was responsible for leading the finance, accounting, treasury, and asset management sectors of the business. Prior to that, Siclait spent 23 years as an executive for a global supply chain and transportation management solutions company where he held a number of financial leadership and accounting positions and had direct financial management and fiduciary oversight.

"The 3PL landscape is changing rapidly, and I am looking forward to joining the LEGACY team as their new CFO, driving growth initiatives that are financially practical, analytical and data-driven. Our goal is to continue to build upon our core eComm fulfillment, distribution and transportation service offerings to provide new solutions for evolving online and omni-channel businesses," states Siclait.

With his prior leadership and 3PL experience, Siclait will be a valuable addition to the LEGACY Executive Leadership Team and will contribute towards LEGACY's long-term strategy of growth through new business, organic growth, and acquisition strategies.

"We are excited for this addition to LEGACY's leadership team as we tackle new challenges and uncover areas of expansion," stated Mike Glodziak, President & CEO of LEGACY Supply Chain. "We believe Raoul will be a tremendous asset for LEGACY to drive growth and financial stability initiatives and add value to all of Legacy's stakeholders."

LEGACY Supply Chain is in an aggressive period of growth - expanding their eCommerce fulfillment, distribution, and transportation service offerings. Siclait will be a critical driver on this path and beyond.

About LEGACY Supply ChainFor nearly 40 years, Legacy Supply Chain has been the pioneering, mid-sized 3PL that businesses depend on to enable more control over their dynamic omnichannel supply chains - so they can stay more connected to their consumers and ultimately deliver better customer experiences. With over 30 operations in the US and Canada, LEGACY provides truly tailored warehousing & distribution, e-commerce fulfillment, and transportation solutions. For more information, visit us at https://legacyscs.com/.

