Legacy Records Presented The First Ever Bitcoin Transfer On Live Television With Gamebred Fighting Championship

BILOXI, Miss., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Legacy Records, the first recording label to pay its artists in cryptocurrency, once again brought the world of crypto into new industries last Friday night: this time, to a new concept of bare-knuckle MMA fighting.

Legacy Records was back in the ring with the Gamebred Fighting Championship, on October 1, in Biloxi, Mississippi, as the premiere sponsor of the event.

Legacy had previously sponsored the June 18th Gamebred event where the record label's CEO, Keishia McLeod, awarded four Bitcoin-loaded ledgers with various prize amounts for the fighters.

Each ledger went to different categories of fight awards and types of victories, i.e. "Knockout of the Night" and "Submission of the Night."

Gamebred is an Open-MMA fighting organization which means that the fighters can choose between utilizing their boxing skills, sparring with JiuJitsu, or delving into any style of MMA they choose to perform their best.

Gamebred Fighting Championship CEO, Jorge Masvidal, was ecstatic about Legacy's involvement in his company and the events and shared in, "Being that we are the first MMA promotion that brought in cryptocurrency as part of our fight bonus for these fighters helps secure their future and brings more excitement to the sport," said Masvidal.

The owner and championship fighter loves that he can change the game and industry with Legacy Records.

McLeod shared the same excitement as Masvidal, and both parties look forward to their continued work together.

Masvidal elaborated on this union in, "We are proud that we have formed a partnership with Legacy Records and can hand out these ledgers directly to the fighters following their fights."

Legacy Records is also the first known major recording label based out of Las Vegas, Nevada.

