Legacy International Announces New Builder & Developer Services Expansion Initiative With Keller Williams Worldwide, The World's Largest Real Estate Broker Franchise

New alliance will become international disruptor in the new home market that Legacy International has forged with developer partners since 2007

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Legacy International, an international sales and marketing company with a portfolio of luxury, master-planned residential, resort and active adult communities generating over $2 billion in sales revenue to date, has announced a new Builder & Developer Services affiliation with Keller Williams Worldwide, the world's largest real estate broker franchise, with more than 1,060 offices and 182,000 associates. The new expansion initiative introduces Legacy's developer and new-home market segment to Keller William's existing portfolio of luxury, land and commercial real estate property. Both companies are headquartered in Austin TX, further enhancing the new alliance.

Keller Williams selected Legacy International for its success in providing world-class consulting, sales strategy and marketing expertise to developers looking to maximize their return on investment from building new home communities across the Americas. Demand for new homes has spiked 20 percent over the past year, thanks to regional population growth, the burden of buying older homes saddled with wear and tear, weather conditions, and families and millennials most recently driven by the pandemic to seek new homes away from dense urban centers.

Legacy's network of developers will have immediate access to Keller Williams large referral network of 182,000 agents and its technology platform, known as the Keller Cloud Innovator Program ("KCIP"). Keller Williams collaborates with leading technology companies such as Dotloop to enhance real estate business operations via the Keller Cloud, a proprietary, AI-fueled real estate platform for Keller Williams agents.

"I'm proud to align Legacy International with the world's most successful real estate firm and its entrepreneur and accomplished leader, Gary Keller, co-founder, chairman and CEO of Keller Williams," says Philip Jalufka, Legacy International's founder and CEO. "This powerful combination of builder and developer professionals with world-class strategic partners will transform our industry, providing both our teams with enormous distribution, specialty training and resources - and ultimately enhancing the consumer experience."

"I'm excited to be in business with Legacy International. It's not often you get to go into business with a group like Legacy. You're an amazing group of people, your goals are amazing, the way that you treat people and the way you go about doing your work is amazing and it's an honor to be in business with you," says Gary Keller, Keller Williams Realty CEO.

Jason Abrams, VP of Industry at Keller Williams Realty, added: "With an annual rate of 940,000 new home starts, Keller Williams recognizes the enormous opportunity available to agents who pursue this market. Our commitment to arm our agents with the tools they need to meet today's consumer needs is a natural alignment with Legacy International."

The expansion of Keller Williams and Legacy International further empowers market expertise of local franchises and new KW sales agents, builder and developer participation and the rise in new home sales opportunities for KW Market Centers -- enhancing franchise value and overall revenue potential. The process will begin with the successful completion of agent and/or franchise BDR Certification (Builder Developer Realtor Certification) through Legacy International's training system. The BDR Certification recognizes a KW agent's credibility and valuable new skillsets, offering greater potential to maximize opportunities within the growth initiative and ultimately enhance the customer experience and brand awareness for both Keller Williams and Legacy International.

To learn more about the initiative, please click on www.LegacyKW.com.

Legacy International is an international sales and marketing company with a portfolio of luxury, master-planned residential, resort communities generating over $2 billion in sales revenue to date. Founded in 2007, the company provides a suite of services, including development, design, construction and sales for active adult, luxury residential, resort and metropolitan master plan communities. From the original concept design to final build out, Legacy brings an unparalleled level of detail to every community. Legacy Performance Capital (LPC) was recently launched to further capitalize on residential development opportunities. The new asset management firm quickly grew the various Legacy Communities from two assets to its current six assets, with several more in the pipeline, slated to be worth some $400 million at full build-out. LPC plans to resource six real estate ventures per year -- opportunities that will achieve return rates exceeding 25%. For more information, visit legacyirp.com.

Keller Williams Worldwide is the world's largest real estate technology franchise by agent count with more than 1,060 offices and 182,000 associates. The franchise is also No. 1 in units and sales volume in the U.S. In 2015, Keller Williams began its evolution into a technology company, now building the real estate platform that agents' buyers and sellers prefer. Since 1983, the company has cultivated an agent-centric, technology-driven and education-based culture that rewards agents as stakeholders. For more information, visit kw.com.

Media contact:

Martin Elder, Media Relations Director, SweeneyVesty New York

Tel: 646-645-7108; martin.elder@sweeneyvesty.com

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/legacy-international-announces-new-builder--developer-services-expansion-initiative-with-keller-williams-worldwide-the-worlds-largest-real-estate-broker-franchise-301128136.html

SOURCE Legacy International