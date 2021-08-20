Legacy Collective Announces Afghanistan Relief Fund

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Legacy Collective, a giving community dedicated to funding nonprofits addressing systemic issues with sustainable, innovative solutions, today announces the Afghanistan Relief Fund. Donations collected from this fund will be used to provide emergency services to the Afghanistan people, including shelter, protection, educational services, and more. At the time of this announcement, Women for Afghan Women and Love Does have been vetted and chosen to receive the donations from the relief fund, but more organizations will be added shortly.

To make a donation, go to https://legacycollective.org/relief.

"Our hearts break for the Afghanistan people, particularly some of the most vulnerable among them - women and children," says Erin Arnheim, Legacy Collective CEO. "We knew we had to act to help in fundraising efforts for organizations that have boots on the ground in Afghanistan. Our community looks to us in these times of need, asking 'how can we help?.' We are grateful that the Legacy community continues to jump in to help others in crisis."

About our Relief Fund Partners:

Women for Afghan Women (WAW) is the largest women's organization in Afghanistan , with over 850 local Afghan staff working tirelessly to provide support services to women, children, and families. Working with strategic partners and local stakeholders, WAW's ultimate goal in Afghanistan is to transform norms of violence and oppression into that of peace and equality. Women for Afghan Women is committed to working towards a world in which Afghan women and girls enjoy peace, justice, equality, and the freedoms to participate in all spheres of life and live without fear. Women for Afghan Women envisions a world in which all women and their families thrive and prosper.

About Legacy CollectiveLegacy Collective works to engage systemic problems related to social issues by resourcing what we believe to be the most innovative efforts and funding the most critical projects. Follow Legacy Collective online:

