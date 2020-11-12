Lefty's Opens 17 New Locations And Enters Houston TX And Southern California Markets

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Detroit-based entrepreneurial phenom Sam Berry and renowned multi-brand franchisor Allie T. Mallad announced today that the company is opening new fast casual restaurant locations offering an award-winning take-out and curbside pick-up menu in the Houston TX and Southern California markets to accelerate the expansion of the Lefty's Famous Cheesesteaks Hoagies & Grill franchise. "In 2020, we have been able to successfully build out and open new locations in our home state of Michigan and expand to Texas and California during the height of the pandemic in response to our Customers wanting more Lefty's options in their local communities," exclaimed Berry at the newest grand opening in Westland MI. "We are so grateful for the positive response we are seeing at all of our openings," added Mallad.

The Lefty's franchising journey and vision of opening 1000+ fast-casual store locations in the next 7 years all started with Founder Sam Berry, who got his start in the foodservice industry at the age of 12 while working for his father and uncle at the family's restaurant in Michigan.

According to CEO Mallad, the key to Lefty's success is simple: Lefty's serves high-quality food in a niche market with a fragmented group of competitive options. While there are plenty of fast-casual operations that serve pizza, burgers, burritos and sandwiches, there just isn't much competition for cheesesteak dollars. Lefty's isn't relying on the lack of competition alone, as the chain highly commits to freshness. Every morning, team members cook fresh corned beef, grill steak and onions, slice deli meat, hand patty burgers, and also hand roll corned the popular beef steak and chicken egg rolls.

The simple and popular menu approach has definite benefits. First, it makes for a more financially successful model. Second, Lefty's offers relatively few menu items which allows the model to keep the quality of those offerings very high. In addition, the chain's sales performance combined with the inherent appeal of the fast-casual restaurant industry, should help it draw plenty of attention from potential franchise partners, states Mallad. In fact, he expects a "gold rush" on the brand over the next several months.

With this approach, the chain expects to continue to grow rapidly. The company now expects to reach 35 to 40 locations by the end of this year. Lefty's leaders then expect the company to grow to 75 locations by the end of 2021 and 150 by the end of 2022. This level of growth, Mallad says, will make Lefty's more than a success. It will make it a darling for the restaurant industry going forward. "We are going to be the face of the new norm," says Mallad. "The pandemic has helped us increase the possibility of attracting franchisees from all over the country because of our incredible sales as a carry-out or drive-through fast-casual concept."

Lefty's seeks to become one of the hottest franchises in America and continue an accelerated growth pace given current momentum.

