Leftbrain Appoints Music Industry And Tech Veterans To Advisory Board

LOS ANGELES, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leftbrain, the leading fintech company in business management, today announced the appointment of Jenna Adler, Lindsay Unwin, and Michael Fineberg to its newly formed advisory board.

LOS ANGELES, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leftbrain, the leading fintech company in business management, today announced the appointment of Jenna Adler, Lindsay Unwin, and Michael Fineberg to its newly formed advisory board.

The board brings decades of collective experience in the music and tech industries and will be instrumental in helping Leftbrain scale its technologies and reach a new generation of artists.

"We couldn't have asked for a more talented and knowledgeable advisory board. They have their finger on the pulse of entertainment and technology and possess a profound empathy for entertainers," says Nicholas Judd, Leftbrain CEO and cofounder.

The board will work directly with Leftbrain's executive team to develop technologies that empower entertainers and their teams to make strategic, data-informed decisions so they can focus on their art while building generational wealth.

"Artists today expect a progressive organization that reflects the diversity of the industry and their values," says Josh Kaplan, cofounder of Leftbrain and founder of 10Q Management. "With women comprising two thirds of the leadership, this board represents a critical shift in the future of business management."

Jenna Adler is a leading agent with Creative Artists Agency, where she has represented Green Day, Jennifer Lopez, and Avril Lavigne among many other household names in music for the past 25 years. In 2014, she was named to Billboard's Women in Music list.

"Leftbrain provides a refreshing take on an antiquated industry," Adler says. "In the same way technology changed the way we listen to music, Leftbrain will change how musicians interact with and manage their money."

Lindsay Unwin is the Executive Vice President at SALXCO based in Beverly Hills, California. She leads a team of 25+ people to oversee a management roster of multi-platinum, Grammy Award-winning artists, producers, and writers, including The Weeknd, Doja Cat, and Bebe Rexha. Last year Lindsay was named to both Billboard's 2020 Women in Music and 40 Under 40 Executives lists.

Unwin says after referring several clients to Leftbrain, she thought, "Where has this been all my life?"

"The transparency enabled by Leftbrain's Entertainer Mobile App gives control to the artist that just wasn't possible in traditional business management relationships," she says.

Michael Fineberg is the CTO at PerkSpot, a tech startup that promotes financial wellness and helps employers attract, engage, and retain top talent. Previously, he served as CEO at OpenMarkets and before that CTO at SurePayroll.

"Business management is an untapped market for innovation. I'm eager to work with Leftbrain to drive financial transparency in the entertainment industry and empower entertainers to take ownership of their finances," says Fineberg.

About Leftbrain

Leftbrain is a fintech company serving the entertainment industry. Its mobile application for financial data gathering and analytics gives artists and their teams the tools to make informed business decisions.

Leftbrain's in-house business managers use its technology and the Leftbrain Royalty Tool to provide better accounting and operational service to entertainers than has ever been possible.

Leftbrain sees average NPS scores of 100 among end users and quadrupled revenue in 2020.

Leftbrain was founded in 2019 and has offices in Los Angeles and Chicago. For more information, please visit www.useleftbrain.com

Press Contact:

Pamela Ellgen 805-220-0805 https://www.useleftbrain.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leftbrain-appoints-music-industry-and-tech-veterans-to-advisory-board-301264637.html

SOURCE Leftbrain