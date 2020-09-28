Leery Of Sharing Your Info After A Cyberattack? You're Not Alone. Nine In 10 Canadians Feel The Same Way: KPMG In Canada Poll

Amid this October's #GetCyberSafe campaign, many Canadians want companies and governments to do more to keep their data safe from 'ruthless' hackers TORONTO, Sept.

Amid this October's #GetCyberSafe campaign, many Canadians want companies and governments to do more to keep their data safe from 'ruthless' hackers

TORONTO, Sept. 28, 2020 /CNW/ - Nearly all Canadians ( 90 per cent) say they are "leery" about sharing their personal or financial information with any organization that's had a cyberattack or data breach, and over four in five ( 84 per cent) would take their business elsewhere, a new KPMG in Canada cybersecurity poll finds.

With the COVID-19 pandemic fuelling a surge in online everything - from working, shopping and connecting - more than half ( 54 per cent) of all Canadians say they are shopping online more than they ever did pre-COVID and an equal number say they're getting many more suspicious-looking emails as well.

"While social distancing has made us much more reliant on all things digital, the surge in cyberattacks and data breaches amid the COVID-19 pandemic is starting to undermine trust, with as many as four in five Canadians warning they would reconsider doing business with anyone that failed to keep their data safe," says Hartaj Nijjar, KPMG partner and national leader of Cyber Security Services. "The new reality in which we're living demands that every organization take a much-harder look at their cybersecurity strategy, systems, and protocols."

Since the pandemic started, Canadians have been hit mostly by phishing ( 38 per cent) or spear fishing ( 13 per cent) cyberattacks. Phishing attacks occur when attackers masquerade as authentic organizations to dupe the target into opening an instant message, email, or text message or clicking on an attachment. But, while phishing campaigns are sent to many recipients, spear phishing is highly targeted and personal; they look more legitimate.

"Cyber criminals are ruthless. They're after your identity, login credentials, money, and sensitive information," says Mr. Nijjar. "With cyberattacks becoming increasingly more sophisticated, organizations must do their part by improving their cyber resilience and continuing to promote #GetCyberSafe awareness and education."

The online poll of 2,003 Canadians was conducted between September 15 and 18.

Key Poll Highlights

Rebuilding confidence is key

While most Canadians have faith in organizations to safeguard their information, two in five ( 38 per cent) Canadians are not confident their personal information can be kept safe, with 17 per cent saying they are "pretty cynical" about the ability of companies or governments to protect their data. Over three in five ( 61 per cent) feel they no longer trust the government to keep their personal information safe.

"Canadians are sending a clear message that much more work needs to be done on the cybersecurity front to rebuild confidence and trust," says Mr. Nijjar.

Canadian CEOs already recognize the potential financial and reputational damage that can be inflicted by cybercrime, with CEOs identifying cyberattacks as one of the top three threats to their growth prospects, according to KPMG's recent 2020 Global CEO Outlook.

Other Poll Findings:

Businesses: 5 Cybersecurity Tips

Apply a business lens to cybersecurityby working with management to help them better understand the implications of a breach to bolster support for cyber initiatives, such as employee training and education, funding, and resources. Establish governance and accountabilitythrough an organizational cybersecurity function tasked with reducing risk and increasing resilience. Identify your 'crown jewels'and classify them based on their criticality to ensure the appropriate level of resources to guard against, and respond to, a cyber incident. Educate and raise employee awarenessby training employees to stay vigilant for cyberattacks and learn good cyber hygiene. Build resilienceby developing incident response and business continuity plans and testing them. Planning helps prepare leadership and the organization to better organize, mobilize, and respond to a breach when it does happen.

