Two heritage American brands announce the launch of their first collaboration. Lee®, the iconic apparel brand known for its timeless style, and Pendleton Woolen Mills, the family-owned lifestyle brand rooted in the Pacific Northwest, have partnered on a...

Two heritage American brands announce the launch of their first collaboration. Lee®, the iconic apparel brand known for its timeless style, and Pendleton Woolen Mills, the family-owned lifestyle brand rooted in the Pacific Northwest, have partnered on a curated capsule that celebrates American craftsmanship.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211102006380/en/

Lee X Pendleton Collection (Photo: Business Wire)

This limited-edition drop reimagines essentials from the brands' almost 300 years of combined apparel experience. Original Lee® styles such as the Lee 101™ Jean, Union-Alls® and Storm Rider® Jacket have been remixed with exclusively designed Pendleton ® patterns. Each legacy pattern has been reimagined in new colorways with fabric produced in the US.

Adding to the capsule's uniqueness, the jeans are crafted and sewn in Greensboro, North Carolina. These styles feature some of the last remaining American selvedge denim from Cone Denim's White Oak Mill, which closed in 2017. Woven on vintage Draper shuttle looms that only produced 100 yards a day, the fabric is another thread in this capsule's link to American textile history.

"Pendleton's use of beautiful color and pattern has always been a source of inspiration. Working together is a dream come true," said Betty Madden, vice-president of global design, Lee®. "We've taken a fresh design approach and incorporated Cone Mills' selvedge denim to make this collection heirloom quality with stunning craftsmanship. I'm thrilled with this collaboration."

"Working with Lee® was a perfect pairing for Pendleton®. Their authentic American heritage brand echoes Pendleton's dedication to quality, design and textile innovation," said Peter Bishop, executive vice president of merchandise and design, Pendleton®. "With so many years of combined craftsmanship and expertise, we're excited to see this unique apparel and blanket collection come to life."

The collection includes men's and women's jeans, shirts, jackets and Union-Alls, as well as a limited-edition woolen blanket made of an exclusive Pendleton ® stripe design. Prices range from $175 - $400. The collection will be available beginning November 2 nd on Lee® and Pendleton's websites, and later that month in select Pendleton ® retailers and independent boutiques. For more information, visit https://www.lee.com/pendleton.html.

ABOUT LEE

Lee®, a Kontoor Brands (KTB) - Get Kontoor Brands Inc. Report brand, has been a pioneer in purposefully designed denim and casual apparel for more than 130 years. As an iconic American brand, Lee's heritage is filled with fashion firsts marked by innovative fits, era-defining silhouettes, and legendary details in styles for men, women and boys. Lee's youthful energy, unrelenting optimism and fearless confidence have created generations of brand loyalists across the globe. For more information, visit www.lee.com.

PENDLETON WOOLEN MILLS

Pendleton Woolen Mills is a heritage lifestyle brand and the leader in wool blankets, apparel, and accessories. Founded in 1863 and located in Portland, Oregon, Pendleton weaves iconic designs in two of America's remaining woolen mills located in Pendleton, Oregon, and Washougal, Washington. With six generations of family ownership, Pendleton is focused on their "Warranted to Be a Pendleton" legacy, creating quality lifestyle products with timeless classic styling that captures the spirit of the American West. Inspiring individuals for over 150 years, Pendleton products are available at Pendleton stores across the US, select retailers worldwide, and on pendleton-usa.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211102006380/en/