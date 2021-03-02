Lee J. Rohn Is Recognized By Continental Who's Who

ST CROIX, Virgin Islands, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Situated in St. Croix and St. Thomas, Lee J. Rohn & Associates, LLC was established in 1986. Now consisting of five associates, the firm currently handles 60% of the Virgin Islands courts' civil dockets primarily on the plaintiffs' side. Attorney Rohn and the dedicated associates are committed to providing exceptional services to the community. The wide range of services includes Environmental Law, Personal Injury, Products Liability, Civil Rights, Employment Discrimination, Labor Law, Bad Faith Insurance Litigation, Complex Litigation, Civil Appeals, Business Litigation, and Medical Malpractice.

Early in her career, Lee J. Rohn began working as an attorney in 1975 for Kidd and Whitehurst before leaving Austin, Texas to move to the Virgin Islands. Upon arriving in the Virgin Islands and being admitted to the Virgin Islands Bar in 1986, she worked for various firms until 1989. She formed the Law Office of Lee J. Rohn as a sole practitioner, which later evolved into Rohn and Associates in about 1989. Highly regarded for her outstanding contributions, Attorney Rohn has been protecting the rights of Virgin Islands residents for more than 30 years. She specializes in plaintiff litigation and personal injury. Throughout her acclaimed career, Attorney Rohn thrived in many positions. Her goal for the future of the firm is to eventually turn over to her five women associates.

To prepare for her acclaimed career, Attorney Lee J. Rohn completed her undergraduate studies at Sam Houston University in 1967. She then graduated from the University of Texas, School of Law in 1971, where she was elected the first law school student female president, was awarded an internship to work with the Navajo tribe, and was awarded the Dean Page Keeton Fellow award.

Remaining abreast of the latest industry developments, Attorney Rohn prides herself on taking on difficult and unpopular cases and has served in various positions with the VI Bar Association. She was appointed to the prestigious Public Justice Foundation on the Board of Directors and has served for 10 years. She and Attorney K. Glenda Cameron were instrumental in getting the American Association for Justice to recognize the Virgin Islands as a jurisdiction. She has served on the Board of Governors to that body representing the Virgin Islands for the last 15 years.

Throughout her extensive career, Attorney Rohn has faced professional challenges being a female, attempting to break into high-level litigation cases. She consistently had to fight bigotry and sexism from other attorneys as well as a lot of judges along the way. She always stood her ground and never gave up.

In recognition of her professional achievements, Attorney Rohn is the recipient of the Marie Lambert Award for outstanding female litigator and the Wiedemann & Wysocki Award as an outstanding litigator. An active member of her community, she helped form the St. Croix Community Foundation and she was the first recipient for the Stalwart Award for her efforts to improve the St. Croix community. During this time in 1995, Attorney Rohn started a summer camp scholarship for children who live in St. Croix's housing projects.

Attorney Rohn strongly believes that in order to be good at what you do, you have to love what you do. She continues to love her work especially, representing people who are disadvantaged and cannot stand up for themselves, and hopes to leave a legacy that changed the law to protect the less fortunate and more marginalized members of our society.

In her free time, Lee J. Rohn enjoys spending time with her family, plays competitive tennis five days a week, as well as engages in paddle boarding, dancing, and reading.

For more information, please visit http://www.rohnlaw.com/

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, pr@continentalwhoswho.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lee-j-rohn-is-recognized-by-continental-whos-who-301238985.html

SOURCE Continental Who's Who