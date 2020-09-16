Lee F. Holdmann Is Recognized By Continental Who's Who

BETHESDA, Md., Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --- Lee F. Holdmann, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Attorney for his outstanding contributions in the field of Law in acknowledgment for his exceptional work and dedication as Founder and Attorney with the Law Offices of Lee F. Holdmann.

The Law Offices of Lee F. Holdmann proudly serves Maryland, and District of Columbia, clients. As a boutique estate planning and trust administration law firm, they provide the highest standard of legal services out of three convenient Maryland locations in Bethesda, La Plata, and Annapolis. Led by Attorney Holdmann, the dedicated attorneys, legal professionals, and administrative staff are committed to quality personal service in a wide range of practice areas including guardianship and probate counsel, business organization and succession planning, elder law and health care planning, and intergenerational family wealth planning, among others. Highly distinguished Attorney, Mr. Holdmann was born and raised in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He garnered over 45 years of vast knowledge and professional experience in his field. As the founding attorney of his law firm, his practice mainly focuses on Trust Estate Planning Law. He works with individuals to develop a comprehensive plan to address legal needs, integrating their values and vision to help them achieve their goals. As a respected voice in his field, he is a frequent speaker on continuing education programs for CPA's, life insurance underwriters, and attorneys as well as at retirement conferences for major international organizations and national corporations and associations. Among his professional experiences, he worked at and was Attorney Advisor to the United States Tax Court and has published extensively in national and local journals on business, charitable trust, and estate planning matters.To prepare for his career, Mr. Holdmann completed his undergraduate studies at Marquette University where he obtained his Bachelor of Science degree in 1959. Shortly after, he attended Georgetown University and earned his Juris of Doctor Degree in 1962, and his LL.M in Trust and Estate training in 1968. Following graduation, he was admitted into the Maryland State Bar in 1963, the District of Columbia in 1968, and the U.S. Tax Court in 1993. Remaining abreast of the latest legal developments, Mr. Holdmann maintains active memberships and affiliations with professional organizations including the American Bar Association, District of Columbia Bar Association, Montgomery County, and Charles County Bar Associations, National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys and the Maryland State Bar Association.For further information, please visit http://www.lfholdmann.com/.

