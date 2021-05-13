Lee Enterprises Strengthens Commitment To Enhancing Local Brands, taps Longtime Marketing Executive For New Key Strategic Role

DAVENPORT, Iowa, May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ: LEE), a leading provider of trusted local news and information and a major advertising platform in 77 markets, today announced it has selected Alexa Wilson to be vice...

DAVENPORT, Iowa, May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (LEE) - Get Report, a leading provider of trusted local news and information and a major advertising platform in 77 markets, today announced it has selected Alexa Wilson to be vice president - brand and strategic marketing for the company.

The position of vice president - brand and strategic marketing is new to the company, said Nathan Bekke, Lee operating vice president and vice president of consumer sales and marketing. Bekke said the key position was created to develop strategies to drive readership and subscriptions, engagement, and consumer awareness for the company's portfolio of branded local digital and print products.

"Alexa is an exceptionally talented strategic executive with demonstrated success in building and sustaining superior digital media brands," Bekke said. "She's a great addition to our already strong leadership team as the company continues forward as the fastest growing digital subscription platform in local media."

Wilson, whose appointment to Lee is effective May 17, is the owner and founding partner of AWE Marketing Advisory, LLC. Prior to forming AWE Marketing Advisory, LLC, Wilson was vice president of consumer marketing for NBCUniversal, where she was responsible for marketing and communication strategies for all of NBCU's TV Everywhere initiatives. Her career also includes executive director of marketing positions with Hearst. Earlier in her career, Wilson held numerous leadership roles with Time, Inc. She is a graduate of New York University with a Bachelor of Fine Arts.

"This is a very compelling time to join such a strong news organization, as readers long for trusted sources," Wilson said. "I am also thrilled to add to Lee's commitment to the growth and development of its brands' digital futures, and I am eager to build on recent successes toward a next generation that delivers on the best consumer experience in local news."

ABOUT LEE

Lee Enterprises is a major subscription and advertising platform and a leading provider of local news and information, with daily newspapers, rapidly growing digital products and over 350 weekly and specialty publications serving 77 markets in 26 states. Year to date, Lee's newspapers have average daily circulation of 1.2 million, and our legacy websites, including acquisitions, reach more than 56 million digital unique visitors. Lee's markets include St. Louis, MO; Buffalo, NY; Omaha, NE; Richmond, VA; Lincoln, NE; Madison, WI; Davenport, IA; and Tucson, AZ. Lee Common Stock is traded on NASDAQ under the symbol LEE. For more information about Lee, please visit www.lee.net.

