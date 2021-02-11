Lee A. Pletts Goscin, M.D., F.A.C.E., Is Recognized By Continental Who's Who

LARGO, Fla., Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading Endocrinologist Dr. Goscin is renowned as a patient preferred medical professional in Florida. Having accrued 28 years of vast knowledge and professional experience in her field, she is currently offering services at a private practice. She offers extensive experience treating conditions such as, but not limited to, adrenal disorders, diabetes, hormonal imbalances, thyroid disease, pituitary gland disorders, hypertension, lipid disorders, and bone disease. In addition to this role, she serves as a clinical associate professor and clinical instructor at the University of Miami where she has worked for almost a decade.

A fourth-generation physician, Dr. Goscin was inspired to become a doctor and help others by providing outstanding patient care. She previously served at Palm Beach Diabetes and Endocrine Specialists, rendering services to residents of Pinellas, Hillsborough, and surrounding counties. For many years, she worked in McAlester and Muskogee, OK.

To prepare for her career, Dr. Goscin earned a Bachelor of Science (BS) from the University of Florida in 1968. She then relocated north, attending Duke University, earning a Doctorate of Philosophy (Ph.D.) in 1973. For medical studies, she relocated to the south and earned a Doctorate of Medicine (MD) from the University of Miami in 1986. She completed an internship at Mt. Sinai Medical Center, a residency at Natick Medical Center, and a fellowship in endocrinology, diabetes, and metabolism at the University of Miami Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Remaining abreast of the latest advancements in her field, Dr. Goscin maintains active memberships and affiliations with the Florida Medical Association, Endocrine Society, and American College of Endocrinology, American Association of Clinical Endocrinologists, American Diabetes Association, and Alpha Phi where she previously served as president. An active member of her community, she serves as a lay pastor for a Methodist church and donates to PETA and Toastmasters.

A pillar in the endocrinology field, Dr. Goscin has shared her knowledge in multiple publications. She has written numerous articles on the insufficient treatment of subclinical hypothyroidism and its correlation to low baby IQ and miscarriages. She co-authored a paper with Robert Bialais, MD on the treatment of Subclinical-Hypothroidis. This paper was based on 14 women who had 18 miscarriages and then went on to have healthy full term pregnancies. The paper was presented on 10/6/2018 at the American Thyroid Association Annual meeting.

Outside of work, Dr. Goscin enjoys writing and playing golf and tennis. She is proud of her son Dr. Christopher Paul Goscin.

Dr. Goscin dedicates this recognition in loving memory of her parents Donald C. Pletts and Janet Garwood and to her grandmothers Alice Garwood and Sarah Pletts, RN.

