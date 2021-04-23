Ledyard Financial Group Declares Increase To Quarterly Dividend

Ledyard Financial Group (Ticker Symbol: LFGP) announced a $0.01 increase to its quarterly dividend. The dividend of $0.20 is payable May 28, 2021 to shareholders of record as of May 7, 2021. Ledyard's ability to navigate the organization through the pandemic and the strength in our core businesses is supporting our ability to increase the dividend this quarter to ensure our shareholders benefit from the Company's growth in earnings. The path forward remains uncertain as we continue to manage the effects to the organization from the pandemic, but we are confident we are well positioned to minimize any possible negative impacts.

Ledyard Financial Group, Inc., headquartered in Hanover, New Hampshire, is the holding company for Ledyard National Bank. Ledyard National Bank, founded in 1991, is a full service community bank offering a broad range of banking, investment, and wealth management services.

Ledyard Financial Group, Inc. shares can be bought and sold through the NASD sanctioned "OTC Markets" under the trading symbol LFGP. Shares may be traded through an individual's broker. For more information, please refer to the "Investor Relations" section of the bank's website at www.ledyardbank.com or contact the bank's Chief Financial Officer, Gregory D. Steverson. greg.steverson@ledyardbank.com

Forward-Looking Statements: Statements concerning future performance, developments or events, expectations for growth and income forecasts, and any other guidance on future periods constitute forward-looking statements that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from stated expectations. Specific factors include, but are not limited to, loan production, competitive pressure in the banking industry, balance sheet management, net interest margin variations, the effect of changes in equity prices on assets under management, the ability to control costs and expenses, changes in the interest rate environment, financial policies of the United States government, and general economic conditions. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any such factors.

