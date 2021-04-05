LeChase, National Veterans Resource Center Project Win Build America Merit Award

SYRACUSE, N.Y., April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Veterans Resource Center (NVRC) at the Daniel and Gayle D'Aniello Building has won a 2021 Construction Risk Partners Build America Merit Award. The Associated General Contractors (AGC) of America holds the annual competition to recognize members for the nation's most impressive projects. Located at Syracuse University, NVRC won in the category for Building New, $10 million to $75 million.

A first-of-its-kind facility, NVRC is a center for research and programs aimed at enhancing the lives of our nation's veterans and their families. It will also serve as a community hub for student-veterans and the entire Syracuse University campus. LeChase was construction manager for the 114,000-SF, three-story building.

"The Build America awards recognize the best of the best among construction projects, and the NVRC's unique design and purpose make it a very deserving recipient," said LeChase CEO and Managing Partner William H. Goodrich. "We are proud to have been part of the team building this remarkable facility, which will serve 40,000 veterans annually and host many campus and community gatherings. Congratulations to our colleagues at Syracuse University for their vision and commitment to those who have served our country."

In addition to LeChase, the project team for NVRC included SHoP Architects, M/E Engineering and Thornton Tomasetti. The project involved construction of many unique elements. The full glass façade features decorative aluminum fins on the top floor, and there is also a rooftop parade grounds. Inside, a towering tree-like feature wall - made up of 8,400 individual planks - arches across the ceiling outside the Center's auditorium. An extensive series of ramps enables visitors to move between the Center's entrances and the auditorium's upper level without use of stairs or an elevator.

Previously, LeChase won a Jeffrey J. Zogg Build NY Award, presented by AGC NY, for the project. AGC President Bob Lanham and Construction Risk Partners representatives will present the national award this fall during AGC's Annual Convention.

