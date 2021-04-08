LeaseLock Taps Laura Sheldon As Vice President Of Sales Southwest

MARINA DEL REY, Calif., April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LeaseLock , the world's leading insurtech platform for real estate, today announced that Laura Sheldon has joined the company as Vice President of Sales serving the Southwest Region. In this role, she will help enterprise rental housing operators eliminate security deposits through the implementation of LeaseLock's fully integrated lease insurance product, Zero Deposit™ and expand our footprint in the Sunbelt.

Sheldon has 18 years of experience bringing business-changing solutions to multifamily operators. Her tenure in the industry is marked by a long-standing and progressive career with RentPath, where she most recently served as District Sales Manager. Sheldon oversaw a $6 million sales territory for the ILS agency and established a strong understanding of the multifamily sales life cycle while building high-performing teams.

"Laura has been instrumental in bringing revolutionizing technology and solutions to multifamily operators," said LeaseLock CRO Ed Wolff. "Her ability to cultivate relationships and understand operational pain points will be invaluable as we aim to drive security deposits extinct and modernize multifamily with software-deployed insurance technology."

As the only AI-driven financial technology platform for rental housing providers, LeaseLock deploys through native property software systems and back-office workflows to integrate into the online resident leasing. Operators market their communities as Zero Deposit™, creating a seamless resident experience and lead conversion lift. Residents pay a small monthly fee to replace upfront security deposits, while operators receive $5,000 in rent loss and damage coverage on every new lease with the standard coverage plan.

NMHC Top 50 operator LeaseLock clients include Greystar, Cushman & Wakefield (Pinnacle), Avenue5 Residential, Harbor Group Management Co., LMC, and RKW Residential. Top ownership clients include Goldman Sachs, ColRich, GoldCor, Olive Tree, TruAmerica, White Oak, Trinsic, Strata Equity Group, Goodman Real Estate, and Elevation Real Estate and Management.

About Us

LeaseLock is the world's leading insurtech platform for real estate.

Our flagship lease insurance product leverages artificial intelligence to eliminate security deposits from enterprise operating infrastructure—powering a faster, simpler, more affordable rental transaction. LeaseLock seamlessly deploys within the native online leasing checkout, resulting in significant conversion lift—while instantly generating industry-leading coverage for the property on every lease.

LeaseLock has insured over $1 billion in leases backed by insurance rated A (Excellent) by A.M. Best. Our global investors include SoftBank Ventures Asia, Wildcat Ventures, Westerly Winds, Vertex Ventures US, Liberty Mutual Strategic Ventures, American Family Ventures, Moderne Ventures, and Mucker Capital.

