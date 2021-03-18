LeaseLock Hires Frank Jachetta As Regional Sales Director

Multifamily and single-family rental housing expert to help expand adoption of Zero Deposit

MARINA DEL REY, Calif., March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LeaseLock , the world's leading insurtech platform for real estate, today announced that Frank Jachetta has joined the company as Regional Sales Director. He will focus on driving security deposits extinct for rental housing operators in the Mountain Region, based in Denver, through the implementation of LeaseLock's fully integrated lease insurance product, Zero Deposit™.

Jachetta has 14 years of multifamily and single-family rental expertise. Most recently, he served as Senior Professional Account Executive for CoreLogic, where he led the single-family rental charge driving growth and cultivating strategic relationships. He has also held various roles at TransUnion in both multifamily sales and account management.

"Like multifamily, single-family rental housing is not immune to the struggles associated with antiquated security deposits and failed deposit alternatives," said LeaseLock CRO Ed Wolff. "Frank's unique understanding of both these markets will help us eliminate deposits and their alternatives for all housing operators and renters."

As the only AI-driven financial technology platform for rental housing providers, LeaseLock deploys through native property software systems and back-office workflows to integrate into the online resident leasing. Operators market their communities as Zero Deposit™, creating a seamless resident experience and conversion lift. Residents pay a small monthly fee to replace upfront security deposits while operators receive $5,000 in rent loss and damage coverage on every new lease with the standard coverage plan.

NMHC Top 50 operator LeaseLock clients include Greystar, Cushman & Wakefield, Avenue5 Residential, Harbor Group Management Co., LMC, and RKW Residential. Top ownership clients include Goldman Sachs, ColRich, GoldCor, Olive Tree, TruAmerica, White Oak, Trinsic, Strata Equity Group, Goodman Real Estate, and Elevation Real Estate and Management.

About Us LeaseLock is the world's leading insurtech platform for real estate.

Our flagship lease insurance product leverages artificial intelligence to eliminate security deposits from enterprise operating infrastructure—powering a faster, simpler, more affordable rental transaction. LeaseLock seamlessly deploys within the native online leasing checkout, resulting in significant conversion lift—while instantly generating industry-leading coverage for the property on every lease.

LeaseLock has insured over $1 billion in leases backed by insurance rated A (Excellent) by A.M. Best. Our global investors include SoftBank Ventures Asia, Wildcat Ventures, Westerly Winds, Vertex Ventures US, Liberty Mutual Strategic Ventures, American Family Ventures, Moderne Ventures, and Mucker Capital.

