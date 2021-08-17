LeaseAccelerator Identified By G2 As Lease Accounting Software Leader Across Four Lease Accounting Software Customer Service And Support Categories

RESTON, Va., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LeaseAccelerator, the leader in Lease Lifecycle Automation software, has been identified by G2, the world's leading business solutions review website, as a Summer 2021 "High Performer," "Best Support," "High Performer - Enterprise," and "Users Love Us," for Lease Accounting Software. LeaseAccelerator was identified based on its high levels of customer satisfaction and likeliness to recommend ratings from real users on G2.

"We are singularly focused on helping organizations unlock the potential of their leasing programs and this is accomplished by combining great people with innovative software and industry leading customer support and service," said Michael Keeler, CEO of LeaseAccelerator. "We are honored to be recognized by G2 as an industry leader due to our high customer satisfaction rate and commanding market presence," noted Keeler.

G2 ratings are provided by authentic, timely reviews from real users. With 96% of users rating LeaseAccelerator 4 or 5 stars, many highlighted the best-in-class support services and superior quality of product support as key differentiators. Specifically the LeaseAccelerator's G2 reviews note : the hands-on personal approach taken by LeaseAccelerator to ensure a great customer experience, the proactiveness and dedication of the entire team to improve and enhance user functionality, and the robust system offerings that provide simplicity and customization.

According to Tom Pringle, Vice President, Research at G2, "It is the authentic voice of the customer that powers our reports at G2 - ranking B2B software founded on users' experience in buying, implementing and using it. We are delighted to highlight the tangible achievements of software solutions ranked on our site as they showcase the voice of the user while delivering valuable, actionable insights to other potential buyers and users."

Read the full user reviews and ratings on LeaseAccelerator's G2 profile or learn more about the LeaseAccelerator platform by visiting: https://explore.leaseaccelerator.com

About LeaseAccelerator:LeaseAccelerator provides Lease Lifecycle Automation software that ensures long-term compliance, improves operational efficiency, and frees up cash flow. Thousands of users rely on our secure Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform to manage 800,000 real estate and equipment leases valued at $200 billion. LeaseAccelerator offers a platform for growth with asset-level accounting, reporting and governance; in-app help; and an integrated, competitive leasing marketplace fueled by a global network of more than 500 lessors. Learn more at: http://www.leaseaccelerator.com/.

